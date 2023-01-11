Christina Hall's Husband Josh Shares Photo in His Old Police Uniform in Tribute to Law Enforcement

Josh revealed on Instagram that he was in the field for "16+ years before medically retiring"

By
Published on January 11, 2023 05:26 PM
Christina Haack
Joshua Hall and Christina Haack. Photo: Christina Haack/Instagram

Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall shared a throwback photo from his policing days for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

In a post on Monday, Josh, 42, took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute to "those who are out there doing a thankless job 24/7/365," alongside a photo of himself in uniform, posed in front of a squad car.

"Typically I won't share much about my personal life and my past, but with today being #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay, me spending 16+ years in that field before medically retiring, I felt the need to remind those who are unaware and want to show some appreciation for those still grinding away for our safety," wrote Josh, who later became a real estate agent and TV producer.

He continued, "I won't use this opportunity to share a resume of my accomplishments as an officer or talk about any impactful moments in my career." He asked his followers, instead, to "feel a sense of gratitude" toward those still working in law enforcement.

Christina Hall and Josh celebrate Her Birthday with a Getaway
Christina Hall/Instagram

The TV personality, who currently stars alongside his wife on Christina in the Country on HGTV, also acknowledged flaws within his former field. "Granted all officers are not saints, some will have made poor choices and maybe even some of them didn't respond to your needs the way you wanted, but be reminded there are roughly 700K police officers in the U.S. and the majority will spend the greater part of their life facing fears and people the general public would run the other way from."

He concluded the post with a "salute" to his "forever brothers and sisters in blue, tan/green or whatever color uniform has a badge pinned to it."

Christina Hall, Josh Hall
Josh Hall/Instagram

In a now inactive realtor bio page posted by his former employer, Spyglass Realty, in Austin, Texas, Josh wrote of his time in law enforcement, "While living in Southern California, I realized my passion was to help others and I became a Police Officer at the age of 21. Before my 16-year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease."

He added that his career in policing actually helped him on his path to becoming a realtor: "With my previous career solving problems, helping others through difficult situations and my love for real estate, I made the decision to get my Texas real estate license," he wrote.

Christina's marriage to Josh is not the first time the interior decorator has tied the knot with a former police officer.

Ant Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2020 (and with whom she shares son Hudson, 3), was also an officer in the U.K.

Ant Anstead
Ant Anstead Instagram

Before turning his love of cars into a full-time job as the host of various automotive-focussed TV shows, Anstead began a law enforcement career when he was 18. Before stepping away from the job at 25, he became one of the U.K.'s youngest armed police officers when he joined the tactical fire-arm unit at 23.

"I knew I didn't want to go down the education route with University etc., so ended up a copper, and I can honestly say, it's the best decision I have ever made," Anstead told Influx in 2016. "I loved being in the police ... I received two commendations for bravery and have faced a number of life-threatening incidents — really opening my eyes to what humans are capable of. When you're standing in front of someone armed — that's real fear — it kind of makes standing on stage or in front of a camera easy."

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Anna Kim Photography

Christina and Josh met in the spring of 2021 and dated secretly for months before their relationship became public in July of that year. They got engaged in August and wed in a small, courthouse ceremony in 2022. They later held a ceremony and reception with family and friends in Hawaii this past fall.

On Sept. 4, the HGTV star shared several photos from the big day, including one of her and her husband kissing at the altar. "My dream man on the dreamiest island," she captioned a photo. "Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

