WATCH: Christina Hall Says She Wants an Alpaca After Visiting Farm with Family

Christina Hall wants to add an alpaca to her growing list of pets!

In an all-new episode of Christina in the Country premiering this Thursday at 8 p.m., the HGTV star, 39, visits an alpaca farm with her husband Josh and 7-year-old son Brayden (whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa).

"Today we're doing something really fun — we're going to an alpaca farm," Christina says in the exclusive clip above. "We have so much land in Tennessee, and I really want to fill it up with animals."

In the sneak peek, multiple alpacas stand around Christina, who then tries to pet one of them as Brayden warns her: "Mom! That one's looking at me like, 'stay back.'"

Following the alpaca farm excursion with her family, Christina tells her husband, "These are really cute, and I really want one." Josh looks at her skeptically and asks: "One? Just one? Who's going to take care of it?" With a smile, Christina answers, "You."

HGTV

The home renovation star — who already owns goats, mini donkeys, and chickens — is sharing an inside look into her life in Tennessee with her series Christina in the Country (a spin-off of her California-based renovation show Christina on the Coast), which premiered on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The new series follows Christina and Josh, who purchased a Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse in 2021, as they settle into country life, expand Christina's design business, and renovate homes in Tennessee.

Brayden, Christina's daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with El Moussa, and her three-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, also experience a bit of country living with their mom on the show.

HGTV

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Christina opened up about loving her life in Tennessee and how she hopes to retire there one day with Josh.

"It's the best," Christina tells PEOPLE. "It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to." The design expert is currently based in Newport Beach, California, and makes regular trips to Nashville.

"This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan," she reveals.

Christina in the Country airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on HGTV.