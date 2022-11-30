Lifestyle Home Sneak Peek: See Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa in the First Trailers for Their New Solo HGTV Shows Hall's spinoff Christina in the Country and and El Moussa's new series The Flipping El Moussas will both debut in 2023 By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 05:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are getting new solo HGTV shows — and PEOPLE has a first look at both! Christina will star in Christina in the Country with her new husband Josh Hall, and Tarek will appear alongside his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, in The Flipping El Moussas. Christina and Tarek, who split in 2017 but continued to co-star together for 10 seasons of their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop, are excited for their new gigs. "My new favorite project EVER - 'Christina in the Country' premieres on @hgtv and @discoveryplus January 12th at 8pm!" the 39-year-old decorator posted on Instagram Tuesday. "I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home." Josh Hall Instagram Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Announce One Last Episode of 'Flip or Flop' After Ending Series in March Her upcoming show, a spinoff of her first solo series Christina on the Coast, will follow her life at her second home, a Tennessee farmhouse that she bought last year, and showcase the real estate pro's new business ventures. The trailer shows Hall experiencing the best of country living, from riding in four wheelers, hanging out in a river, taking selfies with llamas and even line dancing. "Christina, how are you liking the country life?" she's asked in the trailer. "Oh, I love it!" she replies while relaxing on a chair in the water. Hall's ex-husband Tarek and new wife Heather Rae, meanwhile, are getting down to business back home in Southern California. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Announce End of HGTV Series 'Flip or Flop' : 'End of an Era' The newlywed Flip or Flop alum, 41, and TV real estate agent, 35, will star in a series all about their life together — both personal and professional. On theme with Tarek's other solo show, Flipping 101, the 8-episode docu-series The Flipping El Moussas will showcase the couple's lives as they venture into several big moments. Not only will fans watch the El Moussas undergo a house move and a large-scale renovation, but they will also follow the couple on their emotional journey to have a child of their own. "Surprise! I got pregnant," Heather says in the trailer, proclaiming the happy news they shared exclusively with PEOPLE in July. Tarek and Heather's first child is due in early 2023, as is their new series. Aside from the glimpses into their home life, episodes will also feature Heather's entrance into Tarek's world of flipping as she becomes involved in his business. Erik Voake/HGTV Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hall and El Moussa are joining forces for one final project on Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, reuniting for the one-hour special premiering on Thursday, Dec. 1. Although the couple was married for seven years and split in 2016, they continued to co-host the show before announcing its end in March 2022.