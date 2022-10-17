Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall appeared to have one restorative weekend!

On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared to her Instagram Stories moments from a spa vacation she and Josh, 42, had in Mexico.

The first video she shared featured a picturesque snapshot of the couple's room, which included a large bed overlooking an oceanfront view and an infinity plunge pool. "Beautiful day 😍," she captioned the clip.

During the getaway, the pair also received some facial treatments, which Christina also documented on her Story in a photo of herself and Josh wearing clay on the bodies.

"Best spa ever," she wrote, tagging the One&Only Mandarina resort and spa in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.

Along with the luxurious primping, Christina also visited a "sweat lodge" on the property.

Rounding out her getaway posts, Christina shared a video of Josh in his robe as he walked on a wooden path dotted with tropical foliage. "Spa or jungle🤔😍," she wrote of the idyllic views.

This is the couple's second trip to Mexico within one month. In late September, they celebrated Josh's birthday in Los Cabos.

At the time, the HGTV star shared a photo of her and Josh on Instagram in front of a candle-lit tree to ring in his 42nd birthday just two weeks after their intimate oceanfront wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

Los Cabos is also the place where Christina confirmed their engagement. After several months of dating, Josh proposed. In September 2021, she shared a trio of photos, one of which showed off her stunning engagement ring. Other photos showed the pair enjoying a romantic dinner in Los Cabos.

One year later, the couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with a ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

Last month, the bride shared a stunning photo of herself in a sheer blush gown with white floral embellishments as she embraced her realtor husband who wore a beige suit, with the sun setting over the ocean in the background.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote in the caption. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."