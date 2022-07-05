Christina Hall Shares Photo of Husband Josh Celebrating July 4 in Revealing American Flag Onesie

The HGTV star and her family enjoyed the holiday weekend from their backyard and pool

Christina Hall's husband dressed the part for the Fourth of July.

The HGTV star posted a photo of Josh Hall, whom she revealed she had tied in the knot with in April, rocking an American flag-themed onesie in front of their pool on Instagram Monday in celebration of the holiday. Christina's 2-year-old son, Hudson, can be seen looking in the background.

"Just enjoying the view," Hall wrote on her Instagram post. "💥 Happy 4th of July weekend . ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸"

Josh joked in the post's comments that, "Hudson was not impressed with my patriotic Thai Chi [sic]..."

Christina and Josh appeared busy in their new Newport Beach, Calif. home, where they moved in June after selling Christina's property in Dana Point in April.

The 38-year-old Christina on the Coast star kicked off the Fourth of July weekend by sharing a video guide to what she called her "absolute favorite cocktail recipes right now" — a fresh citrus margarita and prosecco mule. Beyond her amusing photo of Josh, Christina also posted a video to Instagram Monday of her kids dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A.," by the pool and a full family photo.

Christina shares Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead, and her two older children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with her first, Tarek El-Moussa.

A representative for Christina confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the HGTV star sold her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Dana Point, Calif. property for $11.5 million. Later that month, Christina shared a post detailing the reason why she and her family were moving on.