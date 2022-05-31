Christina Hall Reveals She'll Move Family Into New Home 'One Week from Today'
Christina Hall is looking forward to moving day!
The HGTV star, 38, shared an update about her family's impending move-in after selling her current 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Dana Point property for $11.5 million in April.
Christina posted a sweet snap of her and 2-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, Monday night to her Instagram story with the caption "one week from today, we move into our new home," tagging her new husband Josh Hall.
On April 23, Christina shared a post to Instagram sharing why her family was moving on from their Dana Point home.
"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."
The post featured a sweet photo of her with Josh holding Hudson along with her two older children — son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 — whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa.
In the post, she stressed how she wants her blended family to grow into their next house.
"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," she wrote.
The star made another big real estate transaction after her marriage with Anstead ended, selling the Newport Beach family home they shared for $6 million in April 2021.
PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Christina was in a new relationship in July 2021, as she and Josh celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico, and confirmed in April that Christina and Josh had tied the knot after a year of dating, though the exact date of their nuptials is unknown.