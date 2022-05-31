The HGTV star is making the move back to Newport Beach, Calif. after selling her $11.5 million home nearby

Christina Hall Reveals She'll Move Family Into New Home 'One Week from Today'

Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez

Christina Hall is looking forward to moving day!

The HGTV star, 38, shared an update about her family's impending move-in after selling her current 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Dana Point property for $11.5 million in April.

Christina posted a sweet snap of her and 2-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, Monday night to her Instagram story with the caption "one week from today, we move into our new home," tagging her new husband Josh Hall.

On April 23, Christina shared a post to Instagram sharing why her family was moving on from their Dana Point home.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."

Christina Hall Shares Moving Update: "One Week" Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram

The post featured a sweet photo of her with Josh holding Hudson along with her two older children — son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 — whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa.

In the post, she stressed how she wants her blended family to grow into their next house.

"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," she wrote.