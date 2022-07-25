Christina Hall Shares a Glimpse of Family Life in Tennessee in Sweet Video

The HGTV star shared a reel to Instagram over the weekend that showcases some of the ways she and her new husband and three kids are spending the summer in the country

Christina Hall (R) with her children and husband, Josh Hall, who are joined by Josh's sister Stacie Adams (L) and her daughter.

Christina Hall is soaking up the Tennessee sun!

The HGTV star, 39, shared a reel on Instagram over the weekend giving a glimpse at how she and her family are spending their time in Tennessee, where the Christina on the Coast star has a second home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tennessee summers are hottt 🔥…. so watering holes and blackberry picking for delicious smoothies are a must!," she captioned the video, which is set to Luke Bryan's song "Country Girl (Shake it For Me.)"

Hall's upcoming HGTV spinoff, Christina in the Country, will follow her life in her Tennessee farmhouse that she bought last year and showcase the real estate pro's new business adventures.

The video gives a peek into the spacious farmhouse she shares with her new husband, Josh Hall. In one clip, a sign is seen hung in the home that reads "The Halls Est. 2021." In April 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina and Josh had tied the knot after a year of dating.

The reel also features footage of Christina's children picking berries and enjoying time cooling down in a watering hole. Christina shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.

Josh's sister, Stacie Adams, who is known for her time on The Hills, also joined in on the summer fun with her daughter Audrey, as seen in the photo above.

Christina Hall Shares a Glimpse at Life in Tennessee Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram

In May, Christina shared a series of pictures from a "work-trip" she took to Tennessee with her husband while filming her upcoming show.

"Quick work trip in Tennessee filming some great content for Christina in the Country 🎥. Loving TN, the crew and all of our new clients!" she wrote of her new HGTV series. "Grateful to live/work in California but still get to film a TV show while enjoying our second home in Franklin, TN. 🤍"

Along with snapping a smiley photo with Josh, 41, Christina shared pictures with friends on a large farm property. In one playful photo, Christina and a friend are posing with a huge pig.

Christina previously expressed her excitement for the upcoming series.