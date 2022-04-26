Christina Hall Moving Into 'Long Term Family Home' With Husband Josh Hall and Kids

The star of HGTV's Christina on the Coast recently sold her Dana Point, California, home for $11.5 million and is heading "back to Newport"

Christina Hall is looking forward to new beginnings after saying goodbye to her Dana Point, Calif. home for $11.5 million.

A representative for Hall (formerly Haack) confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the HGTV star sold her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Orange County property. On Sunday, Christina shared a sweet post detailing the reason why she and her family were moving on.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."

The post featured a sweet photo of her husband Josh Hall holding Christina's 2-year-old sonHudson, whom she shares with her second ex husband Ant Anstead, along with her two older children — son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 — whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa.

In the post, she stressed how she wants her blended family to grow into their next house.

"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," she wrote.

On Friday, Hall also shared a video clip on Instagram, sharing news of the sale and giving a tour of the gorgeous home. In the video, she walked around the house and enjoyed some wine and cheese with her new husband.

Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez Credit: Monica Gomez

"Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home," she captioned the post. "It's bittersweet we're moving soon, but I can't wait to make our next home our own."

According to the real estate listing, the property was sold for $11.5 million in April, less than a year after Christina purchased it in June 2021 for $10.3 million.

Along with her surprise nuptials to her third husband, which were confirmed earlier this month, Christina has more new ventures on the horizon: the mom of three has another HGTV spinoff series in the works.

Christina in the Country, a 6-episode docu-series about her life and work near her second home of Nashville, will premiere in late 2022, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month. In April, Christina's rep told PEOPLE that she will still live primarily in Orange County with her children and will use her Tennessee property as a vacation home.