Christina Hall Is 'Actually Excited' to Turn 40: 'I Feel Like I'm 32'

Christina Hall is ready to step into the next chapter of her life!

The HGTV star, who turns 40 in July, opened up about why she's looking forward the next decade in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"I'm approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin," the HGTV star tells PEOPLE, adding that she's "actually excited" to hit the milestone.

She continues: "I don't feel like I'm 40. Not at all. I feel like I'm 32. I don't know what happened." The home design expert added that she plans on celebrating the big day with a "real big fun trip," potentially in Italy.

With the debut of her new limited series Christina in the Country (a spin-off of her California-based home renovation show, Christina on the Coast) premiering on Jan. 12, Hall revealed she has a few more projects she's planning on tackling in her forties.

"I really want to start my own home line — like a Christina collection-type thing," she tells PEOPLE. "So that's something we're working on right now, getting that in a big box store. Hopefully that comes into fruition next year.

She's also looking to share her business expertise with others: "And then also an online seminar course on manifesting, creating wealth in your dream life. I think that could be pretty cool."

Despite staying booked and busy, Hall has been enjoying the more relaxed country life with her husband Josh as the two expand her design business down South.

Her daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with her ex and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead — also get to experience a bit of Southern charm when they stay at her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse.

Splitting her time between California and Tennessee, the designer said she felt like she was living "in a dream" in a sneak peek of the premiere of the new show.

She explains: "Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway, but with every trip I'm just loving it more and more. I'm always looking for more reasons to spend time here."

Hall officially put down roots in Tennessee after spontaneously checking out some real estate during a New Year's trip in 2021.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she told PEOPLE in May 2021. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she added. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Christina in the Country premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. on HGTV.