Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Will Retire Out of the Spotlight in Tennessee: 'The Ultimate Plan'

Christina Hall has her future all laid out.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, says she and husband Josh Hall, 41, will spend their golden years in Tennessee, where she recently purchased a vacation home.

"It's the best," Christina tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of her country getaway. "It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to." The HGTV star currently has her primary residence in Newport Beach, California, and makes regular trips to Nashville.

"This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan," she adds

The designer's new series Christina in the Country follows the couple as they settle into life at their second home and expand her home renovation business.

"I've been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start," says Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old son Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead. "The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."

Josh Hall Instagram

The home reno star shares that she's also making some additions to her home in the country. She already has chickens on the property but will soon have mini donkeys and goats.

"They're extra cute," she says. "But they also keep the chickens safe and control the foliage on the property."

As she and Josh, with whom she tied the knot in 2022, work together on growing her business, Christina says they make a great team in marriage and business.

Discovery, Inc.

"We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," she says.

Josh previously lived in both Texas and California, but "has very Southern values," says Christina. "And that's been really good for [Brayden and Hudson] too. Really getting them outdoors."

She notes her boys "idolize" their step dad, who chops down trees and is "very hands-on." at the farmhouse. "The boys just love being involved, especially Hudson. He just follows Josh around asking, 'Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?'"