Christina Hall and Daughter Taylor Roast Her Husband Josh for New Country Wardrobe: 'That Is Not Okay'

The HGTV star can't stop laughing at her husband in an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode of Christina in the Country

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 2, 2023 01:12 PM

There's never a dull moment in the Hall household!

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Christina in the Country, above, Christina Hall, 39, can't stop laughing at her husband Josh's new country getup.

After attempting to get her blender to work so she can make fresh smoothies for her son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12 (whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa), the HGTV star gets distracted by Josh's grand entrance into the kitchen wearing a camo-print t-shirt and denim overalls.

In a fit of laughter, Christina asks her husband: "What are you wearing?" Taylor then chimes in and says, "That is not okay. That is not style!"

Christina in the Country
HGTV

"It's functional clothing. This is what work clothes look like," Josh jokingly responds, before adding, "You're all getting a pair complete with work gloves. We got chores to do!"

The scene ends with Josh easily snapping the lid onto the blender and finally getting it to work.

Christina in the Country
HGTV

Along with a blender catastrophe and a questionable wardrobe choice, viewers can anticipate a fun kitchen renovation for Christina's clients, who are avid bakers on the all-new episode, which premieres at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

During last week's episode, the home design expert tried her hand at line dancing for the first time with Josh and her colleague James, and it didn't quite go as planned.

"I just don't really have a lot of rhythm," she joked after struggling to get the steps down. "I'm definitely going to stick to designing homes. Line dancing is not in my future."

Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
Josh Hall Instagram

Christina, who also shares a 3-year-old son named Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead, officially put down roots in the South after purchasing her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse in 2021.

Although she splits her time between her primary residence in Newport Beach, Calif. and Tennessee, she's been embracing her new country life to the fullest while also expanding her design business, as seen in the new spinoff Christina in the Country.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in January, Christina opened up about how refreshing the change in scenery was for her.

"I've been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start," she said. "The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."

Christina in the Country airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

