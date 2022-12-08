Christina Hall Reveals She and Husband Josh Secretly Wed in 'Courthouse Ceremony:' Something 'Just for Us'

Christina Hall is sharing details of her 'private' first wedding to husband Josh!

In the season premiere of Christina on the Coast (airing Thursday at 8PM), the HGTV star, 39, reveals to her friend and project manager James that she and Josh, 42, secretly tied the knot.

"There's something I have to tell you," she says to James as she holds up her left hand and shows him a wedding band on her ring finger. "We just did it low key and we're gonna do a ceremony later."

She adds, "This is it. Third time's a charm." Hall was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, 41, and to Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, 43.

In a separate confessional video, Christina reveals that the couple tied the knot in a casual and intimate courthouse ceremony.

Christina Hall/Instagram

"At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it," she says. "So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we'll do a reception for the kids and family."

The couple have since held that bigger celebration, a stunning seaside ceremony with friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii, in September.

Anna Kim Photography

PEOPLE previously confirmed in April that the couple had officially married, but they kept the details private. A source told TMZ at the time that Christina and Josh tied the knot in California "sometime over the last 6 months."

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Christina was in a new relationship in July 2021, as she and Josh celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico, and the pair announced their engagement via Instagram just two months later, on Sept. 20.

christina haack/ instagram

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said in July. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The designer later revealed that she and Josh had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina and her second husband, Anstead, who also previously appeared on Christina on the Coast, announced their split in September 2020, after less than two years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in June 2021. She and El Moussa publicly ended things in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

She shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with Anstead.

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.