Christina Hall Revealed Her Top Outdoor Entertaining Picks on Amazon, and Prices Start at $17
Christina Hall is dishing out her favorite outdoor entertaining essentials just in time for summer.
The Christina on the Coast host recently went on Amazon Live to share a curation of outdoor entertaining finds — all available on Amazon. During the livestream, Hall and her publicist and lifelong best friend Cassie Zebisch spotlighted more than 30 products to get your outdoor space ready for summer gatherings.
From patio furniture and portable kitchen appliances to shatterproof drinkware and outdoor decor, these outdoor entertaining must-haves will upgrade any patio, deck, or backyard.
Shop Christina Hall's Top Outdoor Entertaining Picks on Amazon
- Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit, $218.49 with coupon (orig. $229.99)
- Bloomingville Large Cutting Board, $44.99
- Vigvog Boho Outdoor Pillow Covers, Set of 4, $18.99
- LvtxIII Outdoor-Indoor Lumbar Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99
- Addlon 48-Foot Weatherproof Edison String Lights, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Lights4fun Inc. Battery Operated LED Lanterns, Set of 2, $74.99 (orig. $85.99)
- Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Set, $749.99 (orig. $899.99)
- Deco 4-Pack Unbreakable Stemmed Margarita Glasses, $29.99
- Safavieh Outdoor Collection Orland Natural Wood Tea Trolley Cart, $196.19
- Ooni Karu 12 Multi Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven, $398.98
- Cuisinart CPS-515 Deluxe Pizza Grilling Pack, $49.99
- Weber Spirit II 3-burner Natural Gas Grill, $639 (orig. $682.80)
- Suncreat 2-Person Hammock with Stand, $154.89
- Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels, $120 (orig. $141.03)
- Godinger Acrylic Shatterproof Pitcher, $19.89
- Bellaforte Tritan Plastic Shatterproof Myrtle Beach Tumblers, Set of 4, $38.90
- Prestee Plastic Shatterproof Stemless Champagne Flutes, Set of 24, $19.99
- GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower, $81.78 (orig. $89.99)
- Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker with 3 Smoking Racks, $133.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Dining Table with Iron Legs, $213.34 (orig. $250.99)
- Scott Living Oakhurst 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $83.09 (orig. $99.99)
- Aidea Wooden Salad Bowl with Spoon and Fork, $39.99 (orig. $47.99)
- Ahx Porcelain Soup Bowls, Set of 6, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Solino Home Linen Dinner Napkins, Set of 4, $32.99
- Solino Home Linen Table Runner, $31.99
- Solino Home Linen Placemats, Set of 4, $32.99
- Bettlife 20-Piece Matte Gold Silverware Set, $37.99
- Creative Co-Op Marble Bowls and Wood Base with Salt Spoon, $27.69 (orig. $30.59)
- La Jolíe Muse Marble Pattern Hanging Planter, Set of 2, $29.99
- Recyco Cable Knit Cream Throw Blanket, $32.99
- Novogratz by Momeni Villa Collection Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug, $79.30 (orig. $199)
- Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Golden Swan Pool Float, $39.99
- EliteShade Patio Umbrella, $219.95
One product that Hall and her husband Josh Hall are obsessed with is the Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit, which they have at their Tennessee home. According to Christina, the best part about it is its portability. You can move it throughout your outdoor space or take it with you to outdoor picnics. Not only does the compact stove create ambiance and provide warmth, it also can be used to make classic summer foods, from hot dogs to S'mores.
If you plan on dining alfresco, check out the tableware Christina recommends. For an elevated way to serve up starters, opt for the durable Bloomingville Large Cutting Board as a charcuterie board, which can double as decor in the kitchen when not in use. "I actually love decorating with cutting boards," she says, adding that the black one would look great styled with other cutting boards that have wood elements.
Christina also loves fun geometric patterns for summer decor. For an easy refresh, mix and match these black and white square outdoor pillow covers and rectangular lumbar outdoor pillows.
She's also a fan of incorporating lighting into your outdoor space, saying it "really does make all the difference." She recommends these Edison string lights, which she got for Zebisch's patio. They're easy to hang and style with any type of design. And to decorate an outdoor table, pathway, or front door area, Christina is all about this set of flameless lanterns.
In the market for outdoor furniture? Invest in this patio furniture set that comes with four single chairs, two corner chairs, and a table with tempered glass. The durable wicker set also includes comfortable cushions and two accent pillows. With a modular design, the pieces can be arranged in a bunch of different ways to suit your space. You can even switch things up for different occasions.
This summer, transform your backyard into the ultimate hosting space with Christina's favorite outdoor entertaining essentials from Amazon.
