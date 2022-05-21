Christina Anstead
| Credit: Courtesy Discovery+

Christina Hall Revealed Her Top Outdoor Entertaining Picks on Amazon, and Prices Start at $17

There’s patio furniture, outdoor decor, tableware, and more
By Isabel Garcia May 21, 2022 08:00 AM
Christina Hall is dishing out her favorite outdoor entertaining essentials just in time for summer.

The Christina on the Coast host recently went on Amazon Live to share a curation of outdoor entertaining finds — all available on Amazon. During the livestream, Hall and her publicist and lifelong best friend Cassie Zebisch spotlighted more than 30 products to get your outdoor space ready for summer gatherings. 

From patio furniture and portable kitchen appliances to shatterproof drinkware and outdoor decor, these outdoor entertaining must-haves will upgrade any patio, deck, or backyard.

Shop Christina Hall's Top Outdoor Entertaining Picks on Amazon  

One product that Hall and her husband Josh Hall are obsessed with is the Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit, which they have at their Tennessee home. According to Christina, the best part about it is its portability. You can move it throughout your outdoor space or take it with you to outdoor picnics. Not only does the compact stove create ambiance and provide warmth, it also can be used to make classic summer foods, from hot dogs to S'mores.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit, $218.49 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

If you plan on dining alfresco, check out the tableware Christina recommends. For an elevated way to serve up starters, opt for the durable Bloomingville Large Cutting Board as a charcuterie board, which can double as decor in the kitchen when not in use. "I actually love decorating with cutting boards," she says, adding that the black one would look great styled with other cutting boards that have wood elements. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bloomingville Large Cutting Board, $44.99; amazon.com

Christina also loves fun geometric patterns for summer decor. For an easy refresh, mix and match these black and white square outdoor pillow covers and rectangular lumbar outdoor pillows

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vigvog Boho Outdoor Pillow Covers, Set of 4, $18.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! LvtxIII Outdoor-Indoor Lumbar Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99; amazon.com 

She's also a fan of incorporating lighting into your outdoor space, saying it "really does make all the difference." She recommends these Edison string lights, which she got for Zebisch's patio. They're easy to hang and style with any type of design. And to decorate an outdoor table, pathway, or front door area, Christina is all about this set of flameless lanterns

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Addlon 48-Foot Weatherproof Edison String Lights, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lights4fun Inc. Battery Operated LED Lanterns, Set of 2, $74.99 (orig. $85.99); amazon.com

In the market for outdoor furniture? Invest in this patio furniture set that comes with four single chairs, two corner chairs, and a table with tempered glass. The durable wicker set also includes comfortable cushions and two accent pillows. With a modular design, the pieces can be arranged in a bunch of different ways to suit your space. You can even switch things up for different occasions. 

This summer, transform your backyard into the ultimate hosting space with Christina's favorite outdoor entertaining essentials from Amazon.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Set, $749.99 (orig. $899.99); amazon.com

