Christina Hall Revealed Her Top Outdoor Entertaining Picks on Amazon, and Prices Start at $17

One product that Hall and her husband Josh Hall are obsessed with is the Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit, which they have at their Tennessee home. According to Christina, the best part about it is its portability. You can move it throughout your outdoor space or take it with you to outdoor picnics. Not only does the compact stove create ambiance and provide warmth, it also can be used to make classic summer foods, from hot dogs to S'mores.