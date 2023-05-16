Christina Hall Says She Was in 'a Very Bad Place' While Being 'Momentarily Displaced' a Year Ago

Christina Hall is proof of how much difference a year can make.

The Christina in the Country star on Sunday shared a candid Mother's Day post reflecting on how much she has overcome while revealing a much deeper picture of the emotional pain she has endured over the past year.

Her note came attached to a photo of posing with her three children: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — as well as Hudson, 3, her son with ex Ant Antstead.

"Crazy how much life can change in a year," began Christina, 39, who is now married to Josh Hall, 42. "Last Mother's Day, I was in a very bad place."

She went on to recall all that she was going to, including "an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, [and] dealing with a health scare — amongst other things."

Amid all of that, Christina sold her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Orange County property for $11.5 million and moved into a temporary rental. And while momentarily displaced, one kind gesture struck a chord with her.

"During the stress of moving, I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note," Christina wrote. "At the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

Soon thereafter, Christina found herself face-to-face with the homeowner behind the sweet gifts.

"I started crying when I saw it, and I didn't want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room). Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there, grabbing some remaining items," said Christina. "She caught me off guard (I'm usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me)."

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood," Christina added of the emotional encounter. "When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing."

Looking back on it all, Christina explained she sees it as a story of strength. She wrote: "Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I've made mistakes but I know what I've done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I'm a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother's Day, no matter where you are in life or what's happening stay positive — It can all change in a year! ❤️"

Also on Sunday, the Flip or Flop alum posted a blended family pic while she was out with her husband and her three kids. For the day out in Southern California, Hudson wore a teeshirt reading "Mama's ride or die."

In her Instagram caption, Christina summarized their peaceful day at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club — which included pool time, a beachfront brunch and a steak dinner. "We will definitely be back soon! 💗" the mother-of-three concluded.

Last April, after Christina's ex Ant Antstead filed for emergency full custody of Hudson, a judge denied his request because he failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child.

As the custody battle continued, Josh Hall shared his support for his wife on Instagram. "Never did I think taking on three kids from two other males would be easy," he began, referring to Hudson and Hall's other two children from her previous relationship. "Coming from a split home myself, I know it's not easy on youngsters, but in today's world sadly, it's pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

Josh then praised his wife as a working mom, calling her "very driven" and a "positive influence" in her children's lives "while achieving success in anything she does."

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private," he added. "So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."

He concluded, "I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn't bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that's the case."

The exes settled their battle last December before going to trial. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Christina and Antstead will "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson.