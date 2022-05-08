The Christina on the Coast host said in an Instagram post on Saturday that "May has never been a great month for me ... I've had some of my worst times in May"

Christina Hall Says She Likes the Month of May Again Thanks to Husband Josh: 'Unconditional Love'

Christina Hall has a new reason to love May.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared an Instagram post on Saturday evening, where she revealed that her husband Josh Hall has allowed her to find a new appreciation for the springtime month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"May has never been a great month for me. Not sure what that means astrologically or spiritually but I've had some of my worst times in May," Christina began the caption of her post.

Noting that "the difference is this May I have a man who treats me with unconditional love and respect," the HGTV star said that her beau is always "standing by me and helping me through these times as I feel like I'm being sucker punched left and right."

"It's when you have your lowest moments that test your relationship when you really see what kind of people you are together," Christina added.

She then concluded: "If you have a person who loves and respects you hug them extra tight tonight because trust me not everyone has this."

Christina and Josh started dating last Spring. PEOPLE exclusively revealed their relationship in July 2021 as the duo celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Christina later wrote of their relationship. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina and Josh had secretly married, and sources told TMZ they had said their "I dos" in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Christina also changed her last name on her real estate license.

Formerly, Christina was married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa as well as Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She and El Moussa, 40, share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, while she and Anstead, 42, share son Hudson, 2.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! HGTV's Christina Haack Has Married Realtor Josh Hall

Christina's Instagram post celebrating her husband and May comes about shortly after Anstead, 43, filed for full custody of their son last month. The exes were previously granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson after their divorce in July 2021.

The former couple wed during a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018. They then welcomed Hudson in September 2019, but a year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted on her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.

Anstead is also dad to daughter Amelie and son Archie from his previous marriage to Louise Storey. He is currently dating Renée Zellweger.