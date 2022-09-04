Lifestyle Home Christina Hall and Josh Hall Celebrate Wedding with Intimate Maui Ceremony: 'An Amazing Night' "My dream man on the dreamiest island," Christina Hall wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 4, 2022 07:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Anna Kim Photography Christina Hall and Josh Hall are feeling the aloha. The couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii over the weekend. The bride, 39, shared a stunning photo of herself in a sheer nude gown with white floral embellishments as she embraced her realtor husband, 41, who wore a beige suit, with the sun setting over the ocean in the background. Christina Hall Shares a Glimpse of Family Life in Tennessee in Sweet Video "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote in the caption. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love." Christina's sons Brayden James, 7, and 2½-year-old Hudson London walked her down the aisle, which was laid with white flower petals, and stood by her side during the ceremony, along with daughter Taylor Reese, 11. She shares Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead. They were also joined at the altar by Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, daughter of his sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams. Christina Hall/Instagram Attended by 40 close friends and family, the ceremony featured hula dancers who performed during the reception. A source told PEOPLE last July that the couple was dating. "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," they said. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise." RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! HGTV's Christina Haack Has Married Realtor Josh Hall They announced their engagement two months later while celebrating his birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico. PEOPLE confirmed the couple's marriage in April after TMZ reported that they tied the knot "sometime over the last 6 months."