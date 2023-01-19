Christina Hall Is Shocked by Trash-Filled Home as She Takes on First Tennessee Flip: 'One of the Worst'

Christina and her husband Josh scope out a destroyed property in the latest episode of Christina in the Country

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 19, 2023 09:00 PM
Christina Hall
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

When it comes to flipping homes, Christina Hall loves a challenge.

In the latest episode of Christina in the Country, the home renovation expert, 39, scopes out a potential fixer-upper with her husband Josh — and it's definitely one of the rougher flips she's seen in her career.

"Oh my god," Christina says as she arrives at the abandoned home with Josh. As shots of a trash-filled living room and kitchen pan across the screen, Christina asks: "What happened here?"

The realtor of the property, who also happens to be a client of Christina, explains that the previous owner died over a year ago and someone "squatted and ransacked the house" until it was completely destroyed.

"I probably walked through over 200 houses and this is one of the worst. This is horrible," Christina says, before adding with a smile, "I love it."

After getting a full tour of the fixer upper, Christina reveals how she's been waiting to take on a challenging flip since putting roots down in Tennessee.

"We've been talking about a project like this the whole time that we've been here and just waiting for the perfect one," she explains. "This house is definitely bad, but I've done a lot of flips before and one thing it does have is potential."

Later in the episode — which aired on Thursday, Jan. 19 — the designer confirmed she will be taking on the flip with Josh, but construction can't begin for another six to 12 months. "And she's not patient," Josh jokes.

Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
Josh Hall Instagram

Christina in the Country is a spin-off of the HGTV star's California-based renovation show, Christina on the Coast, and follows Christina and Josh as they expand her design business to Tennessee.

After purchasing her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse in 2021, Christina has been splitting her time at her new country home and her primary residence in Newport Beach, Calif. She often brings her two older children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 (whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa) along to experience life down South, along with her three-year-old son Hudson — whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

Christina in the Country airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

