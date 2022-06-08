The Flip or Flop star gave her Instagram followers a look inside her new home

Christina Hall Is 'Celebrating and Settling' into Her New Home with Josh Hall — Go on the Tour!

Christina Hall is enjoying life in her new home with husband Josh Hall.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took her 1.8 million Instagram followers on a brief tour of her new home on Tuesday with a new video.

In the clip, Christina and Josh popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate in between shots of their new kitchen and outdoor area.

The couple also posed with Christina's 2-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with her second husband Ant Anstead, along with her two older children — son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 — whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Celebrating and settling in. Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally all boxes are checked," she captioned the Instagram video.

"We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨. This home has the best vibes ever, time to make it our own 🤍," the Flip or Flop star added.

Christina previously shared pictures of her and Josh in a tight embrace in their new home. "Home Sweet Home. 🤍 🗝," she captioned the photo. "No furniture, no decor, just love."

In May, the HGTV star shared an update on the move one week out. She posted an adorable picture of her and Hudson to her Instagram story with the caption "one week from today, we move into our new home," tagging Josh.