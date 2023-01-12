Christina Hall Keeps First Tennessee Project in the Family with Design for Reality TV Alum Sister-in-Law

Christina Hall is putting family first in the series premiere of Christina in the Country!

Debuting on Jan. 12, the series' first episode revealed Christina, 39, adjusting to country life in Tennessee with her husband Josh and tackling their first design project for some familiar clients: Josh's sister, Stacie, and her husband, Joel.

"Your sister and Joel are coming over tonight and I feel like it's the perfect opportunity for us to redo their house. She's always complaining about their house," Christina tells Josh in the episode.

"Let's convince her and Joel to be our first client out here and then we can start working out here and be out here more."

Their meeting with the couple to discuss the project isn't Stacie's first appearance on unscripted TV however. She previously appeared on the MTV reality series The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the bartender."

Stacie Adams/instagram

Luckily for Christina, Stacie and Joel are down for a home renovation. "I mean our house is already beautiful but it hasn't been updated in about 20 years and it could definitely use a Christina-style makeover," Stacie says.

Joel finally agrees to the renovation on one condition — it has to have a luxury toilet.

"I want one of those Japanese toilets," he tells Christina and Josh. "It's perfect. It has heated seats and then you push a button and it does everything."

Josh Hall Instagram

Later in the episode, Joel and Stacie take the Christina and Josh out to dinner to thank them for transforming their house into their dream home. During the meal, Stacie asks Christina how she's adjusting to life in Tennessee.

"I feel like we have the best of both worlds because we have our life in California then we come here and it's like an escape and everyone's so nice and the property's so amazing," she responds, adding, "We would love to do more projects here."

Josh Hall Instagram

Christina splits her time between the Nashville area and Orange County and often brings along her daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with her ex and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and her 3-year-old son Hudson from her second marriage to Ant Anstead.

She decided to put down roots in Tennessee after visiting a friend in the area in October 2020. She fell in love with the country life and officially purchased her Tennessee farmhouse a few months later.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview at the time. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

On why she was drawn to the area, she explains: "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Christina in the Country airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.