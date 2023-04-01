Christina Hall's Husband Josh Jokes on Anniversary: 'How Long Will This One Last?'

"You know we can't be broken," wrote Josh Hall to wife Christina as he celebrated the 3rd anniversary of their relationship Saturday on Instagram

Published on April 1, 2023 12:42 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqec4KMJKgI/?hl=en. Josh Hall/Instagram
Photo: Josh Hall/Instagram

After three years together, Christina Hall is in it for the long haul with husband Josh Hall.

The HGTV star, 39, celebrated three years with her realtor beau on Friday as he marked the anniversary of their relationship on Instagram with photos of the happy couple the month they started dating and each year on their anniversary.

"'How long will this one last?' ..03/2023⏮️03/2022⏮️03/2021," he jokingly captioned the post, on which Christina commented: "Better be ♾️ !!! ❤️"

"You know we can't be broken, we just get stronger and stronger," replied Josh, 42.

Christina shared the latest anniversary photo to her profile as well as they celebrated the occasion in Los Cabos, Mexico. "Never forget to celebrate the wins. 💗" she wrote in the caption.

A source told PEOPLE in July 2022 that the couple was dating. "They recently started dating each other, and it was an immediate, real connection," the insider said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

They announced their engagement two months later while celebrating his birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico. After PEOPLE confirmed last April that they tied the knot, the happy couple celebrated their nuptials in September with an intimate ceremony and reception in Maui, Hawaii.

Christina is already looking forward to growing old with her husband, telling PEOPLE in January about their new Tennessee home, where she likes to escape from her primary residence in Newport Beach, Calif.

"It's the best. It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to," she said. "This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan."

The Christina on the Coast star also shared the key to their relationship: "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game."

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor Reese, 12, and son Brayden James, 7. She also shares 3-year-old Hudson London with ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she finalized their divorce in 2021 after less than three years of marriage.

