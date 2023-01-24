Christina Hall Hilariously Struggles While Line Dancing for the First Time in Tennessee: 'I Give Up'

Christina Hall is embracing the country life!

In a preview clip for Thursday's new episode of Christina in the Country, the HGTV star, 39, tries out line dancing for the first time with her husband Josh and her friend James.

"You need to learn how to line dance," James tells Christina in the exclusive clip above. "The best way to learn is to throw you out there."

Christina, who explains that she's a terrible dancer, finally agrees to try out the dance as long as they can take a shot beforehand. "Bring on the tequila," she says, as clips of people line dancing pan over the screen.

HGTV

While the home design expert starts the dance with a big smile on her face, she then gets confused once the group changes direction.

"I just don't really have a lot of rhythm," she jokes. "I'm definitely going to stick to designing homes. Line dancing is not in my future."

Later in the clip, she jokes, "I give up."

HGTV

In addition to line dancing, Christina has been embracing a more rural lifestyle by filling her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse — which she purchased in 2021 — with as many animals as she can.

So far, she's made room for chickens, goats and mini donkeys on her property, and she's also considering adding alpacas to her family, too. The designer enjoys taking care of the animals with her three children: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and her 3-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead.

Josh Hall Instagram

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Christina, whose primary residence is in Newport Beach, Calif., opened up about loving the country life and eventually wanting to put down permanent roots.

"It's the best," she revealed. "It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to."

She added: "I've been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start. The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."

Fans have been getting an inside look into her life in Tennessee through Christina in the Country — the new spin-off show of her California-based renovation series, Christina on the Coast. Viewers get to watch Christina expand her design business to the country alongside Josh.

Christina in the Country airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on HGTV.