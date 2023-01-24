Christina Hall Hilariously Struggles While Line Dancing for the First Time in Tennessee: 'I Give Up'

“Line dancing is not in my future,” the HGTV star jokes in an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode of 'Christina in the Country'

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 24, 2023 05:29 PM

Christina Hall is embracing the country life!

In a preview clip for Thursday's new episode of Christina in the Country, the HGTV star, 39, tries out line dancing for the first time with her husband Josh and her friend James.

"You need to learn how to line dance," James tells Christina in the exclusive clip above. "The best way to learn is to throw you out there."

Christina, who explains that she's a terrible dancer, finally agrees to try out the dance as long as they can take a shot beforehand. "Bring on the tequila," she says, as clips of people line dancing pan over the screen.

Christina Hall Line Dancing, Christina in the Country
HGTV

While the home design expert starts the dance with a big smile on her face, she then gets confused once the group changes direction.

"I just don't really have a lot of rhythm," she jokes. "I'm definitely going to stick to designing homes. Line dancing is not in my future."

Later in the clip, she jokes, "I give up."

Christina Hall Line Dancing, Christina in the Country
HGTV

In addition to line dancing, Christina has been embracing a more rural lifestyle by filling her Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse — which she purchased in 2021 — with as many animals as she can.

So far, she's made room for chickens, goats and mini donkeys on her property, and she's also considering adding alpacas to her family, too. The designer enjoys taking care of the animals with her three children: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and her 3-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead.

Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
Josh Hall Instagram

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Christina, whose primary residence is in Newport Beach, Calif., opened up about loving the country life and eventually wanting to put down permanent roots.

"It's the best," she revealed. "It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to."

She added: "I've been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start. The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."

Fans have been getting an inside look into her life in Tennessee through Christina in the Country — the new spin-off show of her California-based renovation series, Christina on the Coast. Viewers get to watch Christina expand her design business to the country alongside Josh.

Christina in the Country airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

Related Articles
Owner of Hype House Sues Influencers for Damages, thomas petrou
Hype House Landlord Files Lawsuit to Recoup Over $300K in Damages Allegedly Caused By Influencers
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Says Wife Heather Inspires Him to Be the 'Best Version' of Himself
Customer-Loved Cozy Night in Roundup
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of These Cozy Winter Home Goods That Are All on Sale Right Now
DECOMOMO Storage Bins
Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Fabric Storage Bins to Keep Their Homes Organized — and They're on Sale
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Deal Alert! This Fleece Blanket That's as 'Soft as a Kitten' Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxRhsDydgw/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D — Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with The L Word Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Capitol building coup
Ark. Man Pictured with Feet on Nancy Pelosi's Desk During Jan. 6 Insurrection Found Guilty on All Counts
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine
Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up, and It's on Sale with Double Discounts
Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall
'Selling the OC' 's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai amid Brittany Snow Divorce Filing
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Robot Vacuum the 'Perfect Addition' to Any Home — and It's 40% Off
90L Under Bed Storage Containers
These Under-the-Bed Containers That 'Help Eliminate Clutter' Are Just $6 Apiece at Amazon
Shark S1000 Steam Mop
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Steam Mop to Clean 'Months of Buildup' Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
I Have 5 Pets, and This Robot Vacuum Is the One Thing I Wish I Would Have Purchased Years Ago
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad
This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels 'Like Sleeping on a New Bed,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's 44% Off
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Is Shocked by Trash-Filled Home as She Takes on First Tennessee Flip: 'One of the Worst'