Christina Hall Gives a Tour of Her Tennessee Home — and Includes a Cameo from Husband Josh

Christina Hall is showing off her new home — with a cameo from husband Joshua "Josh" Hall!

The HGTV star, 39, shared a video on Instagram Friday of her second home in Tennessee, which she purchased last year.

In the clip, Christina gives her followers glimpses of the exterior and interior of her newly renovated property. At the end of the video, Christina includes an image of herself and Josh, 42, in their home.

"Quick Tennessee home tour," she wrote in her post's caption. "Josh and I added some accessories to our home away from home with the help of @jamescbender. Love our new art piece by @trudylynnelliott too! 🤍."

Despite spending most of her time on the West Coast, Christina — who grew up in Anaheim, California, and lives in Newport Beach full time — began to develop an interest in the country-living lifestyle after visiting the Tennessee area with her kids.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Christina told PEOPLE last May, referring to a trip she took with her two oldest kids, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with her first husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she explained at the time. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

In addition to Taylor and Brayden, Christina also shares a son Hudson, 3, with her second husband, Ant Anstead, whom she split from in September 2021. Part of the appeal of Tennessee, she said, is how family-focused it is.

"I love taking the kids to the country restaurants and listening to live music," Christina shared. "All the restaurants are so kid-friendly, which I love as well."

When she returned to Tennessee on New Year's Eve in 2021, Christina told PEOPLE that she decided to check out some real estate.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she said. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

A representative for Christina confirmed at the time that she has no plans to move to Tennessee full-time and will use the property as a vacation home.