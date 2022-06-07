Christina Hall Gives Glimpse of New OC Home With Husband Josh: 'No Furniture, No Decor, Just Love'

Moving day has arrived for Christina Hall!

After dropping hints of her move with new husband Josh Hall, Christina posted a photo in her latest property on Monday.

"Home Sweet Home. 🤍 🗝," she captioned the post. "No furniture, no decor, just love."

The photo features Josh holding her as they kiss in the middle of the new house, which appears to be open and contemporary with plenty of natural light and access to the outdoors.

"Can't wait to show you guys a video of this place, but mostly excited to get in here and make it our own," Christina added. "Coming 🔜 Turning this modern house into a modern / coastal / boho / organic home."

The first glimpse of the home already gives off coastal vibes. The picture shows wood-paneled ceilings and a wide glass door leading to outdoor living area complete with a potted tree.

Clearly excited for the new venture together, Josh commented on his wife's post, "This is us. ❤️." Christina responded with a red heart emoji and infinity sign.

A representative for Christina confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the HGTV star sold her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Dana Point, Calif. property for $11.5 million. Later that month, Christina shared a sweet post detailing the reason why she and her family were moving on.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."

The post featured a photo of Josh holding Christina's 2-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with her second husband Ant Anstead, along with her two older children — son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 — whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa.

In the post, she added that the next house is where she wants her blended family to grow.

"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," she wrote.

Christina Hall Shares Moving Update: "One Week" Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram

In May, the HGTV star shared an update on the move one week out. She posted an adorable picture of her and Hudson to her Instagram story with the caption "one week from today, we move into our new home," tagging Josh.