Christina Hall Shares Her Favorite Memory from Her 'Perfect and Magical' Wedding with Josh Hall After tying the knot last month, Christina Hall tells PEOPLE that her Maui wedding day with Josh Hall and their new blended family "was all I could ever ask for" By Glenn Garner and Emily Strohm Published on October 21, 2022 04:04 PM Christina Hall's wedding day with Joshua Hall was all about their new blended family. After quietly tying the knot in the past year and celebrating their wedding last month in Maui, Hawaii, the HGTV star, 39, reminisces about their "small and intimate" nuptials with PEOPLE and what made the big day "really special" for both the newlyweds and their kids. "Our reception overlooked Kapalua Bay, where I have so many wonderful memories growing up and vacationing there as a child with my parents," Christina says. Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo Cassie Schienle/Instagram She fondly recalls sharing the experience with her three children — daughter Taylor Reese, 12, and son Brayden James, 7, whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as her 3-year-old son Hudson London with ex Ant Anstead — and Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, who is the daughter of his sister, The Hills alum Stacie Adams. "Some of my favorite memories that special day were spent with the children before the ceremony," she recalls. "Taylor and I tearing up telling each other how much we love each other, and seeing my boys in matching suits planning their walk down the aisle on each side of me. I thanked them all for being the greatest blessing and joy of my life." Amy Keith/Christina Hall/Instagram "Once the ceremony started, seeing how beautiful Taylor looked walking with her now cousin Audrey ahead of the boys and I. Brayden and Hudson at my sides holding each one of my hands. Then coming to the alter to look into my husbands eyes was all I could ever ask for in such a perfect and magical day," Christina added. RELATED VIDEO: Christina Hall Celebrates 39th Birthday on Romantic Getaway with Husband Josh Hall: 'Cheers' The Christina on the Coast star is also reflecting on her journey to finding lasting love after the big day. "Life has taken me off course at times, but I'm completely on the path I want to be on now," she says. "My heart is full, this is true love and this marriage is forever."