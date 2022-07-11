Christina Hall Celebrates 39th Birthday on Romantic Getaway with Husband Josh Hall: 'Cheers'

"Last year of my 30s... Going out with a bang," Christina Hall wrote on Instagram

Christina Hall celebrated her birthday over the weekend, on a luxurious getaway with her husband Josh Hall.

The HGTV star, who turned 39 on July 9, and her husband spent time at Post Ranch Inn — which sits high atop the cliffs of Big Sur, California, approximately 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

On their respective Instagram accounts, Christina and Josh, 41, shared the experience of their getaway. They took in amazing views as they enjoyed a date night at a restaurant overlooking the ocean, went on a cave adventure and frolicked on the beach.

The mother-of-three posted a romantic photo of herself in the middle of the ocean kissing Josh, along with the caption, "Last year of my 30s... Going out with a 💥." The same photo and caption was reposted on Josh's page. He also posted a picture of him and his wife sharing a tight embrace outside of a cabin.

"39 and lookin fin," he wrote in a a heartfelt caption. "Happy Birthday to my perfect wife. No party, no crazy event, just you + me celebrating the day you entered this world together in a place of peace and tranquility."

"I love that you are this easy to please, just being together is all you asked for and that's what you get…of course in a beautiful place with a few little gifts and some tasty meals along the way! Cheers to a life of fun, happiness and all the memories we continue to create. I love you Christina Hall."

Christina and Josh started dating last Spring. PEOPLE exclusively revealed their relationship in July 2021 as the duo celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Christina later wrote of their relationship. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Christina also opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Josh, saying, "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," she added.

The Christina on the Coast star and wed realtor married in April of this year after a year of dating.