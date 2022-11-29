WATCH: Exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Reunite for 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip' Special

Squatters, hoarders and rotten turkeys — oh my!

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reminisce over some of their craziest flips from their hit HGTV series, Flip or Flop, and join forces for one final project on Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. Although the couple was married for seven years and split in 2016, they continued to cohost the show before announcing its end in March 2022.

On November 3, the design duo revealed they would reunite for the one-hour special premiering on Thursday, Dec. 1 — and PEOPLE got a sneak peek.

Erik Voake/HGTV

"Looking back at ten years of flipping, we have seen some of the strangest," El Moussa says in the exclusive clip above.

As the camera pans over a completely trashed home, Christina adds, "We've renovated some of the nastiest."

"It's been a trial by fire, and we've learned a ton over the years," Tarek says of their ten-season run. "We're going bigger than ever with this last house and along the way, we're going to be sharing some of our favorite memories."

El Moussa explains how this last flip, a Sunset Beach, Calif. duplex they're converting to a single-family home, is one of the "longest and most expensive projects" they've ever done. It will come as no surprise to Flip or Flop fans that the duo hit a series of obstacles on the special, including being over budget, behind schedule, hold-ups with permits, and a $40,000 surprise.

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. Christina Anstead/instagram

News of the show's sudden conclusion may have taken fans by surprise in March, but a source revealed to PEOPLE that it was a long time coming. While the former couple share two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 12, and son Brayden James, 7 — working together became "too intimate" for Hall and El Moussa to continue the series, the source said.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter," the source explained.

Despite calling it quits on Flip or Flop, the HGTV stars have already announced new solo projects that are set to air in 2023. Tarek and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, will be debuting their new home renovation show The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina will show off country life with husband Josh Hall in her new show Christina in the Country. She also has her solo series, Christina on the Coast, which premiered in 2019, while Tarek has been working on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa since 2021.

Flip or Flop: The Final Flip airs Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. on HGTV