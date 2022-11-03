Lifestyle Home Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Announce One Last Episode of 'Flip or Flop' After Ending Series in March The exes announced the hit show, which they continued for several seasons after their divorce, would end its run just a week before the series finale aired last spring By Natalia Senanayake Natalia Senanayake Instagram Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 02:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Erik Voake/HGTV Don't flip out! Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are taking on one last flip together in Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. Flip or Flop officially ended in March 2022, with its stars revealing just one week before the final episode aired that they'd be wrapping the show for good. Now, the exes have revealed, they've done one more joint project, to be revealed in an hour-long special. In the actual final episode, the real estate and design duo, who split in 2016, will renovate a Sunset Beach, Calif. property. Fans can also expect the pair to take a walk down memory lane and reminisce about their craziest projects from the show's ten seasons. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Announce End of HGTV Series 'Flip or Flop': 'End of an Era' Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. Christina Anstead/instagram Both Hall and El Moussa, who were married for seven years and share two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 12, and son Brayden James, 7 — announced the big news on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday. "Surprise….!" Hall, 39, writes in her post. "We started Flip or Flop in 2011 and the entire experience changed my life in many unexpected ways. Tv was never a part of my plan. Neither Tarek nor I had any background in television, entertainment or design. Self taught in all ways." She continues, "I am grateful we had such an amazing team on this journey who always made filming fun and exciting. From rotten turkeys and wild chickens to rodent infestations and unexpected squatters, there was never a dull moment on set." Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Relationship Timeline El Moussa, 41, shared a similar sentiment on his Instagram. "If you've been a Flip or Flop watcher from day one, you've really seen it all when it comes to our flips: the good, bad, ugly, funny, gross, etc and you've also seen it all when it comes to our lives: our children growing up, our life experiences, our businesses growing, etc." "I can't tell you how much it has meant to get your guys' love and support for 10 years and without you I truly wouldn't be where I am today," he adds. Christina Hall Praises Ex Tarek El Moussa for 'Important Teamwork' amid Son's Emergency Surgery Courtesy HGTV While the announcement of the show's conclusion took fans by surprise in March, a source told PEOPLE at the time, the decision was no shock to those in the know. "The writing has been on the wall for a while," the insider explains. "It was not sudden." Continuing to work together years after their split became "too intimate" for Hall and El Moussa, another source said. "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source said. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter." Tarek El Moussa Instagram While it may be the end of Flip or Flop, both HGTV stars are looking forward to new projects coming in 2023. El Moussa and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, will be debuting their new home renovation show The Flipping El Moussas. Meanwhile, Hall will be "exploring country life" in Tennessee, she says, with husband Josh Hall in her new show Christina in the Country. She also has her solo series, Christina on the Coast, which premiered in 2019, while El Moussa has been working on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa since 2021. Flip or Flop: The Final Flip airs Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. on HGTV