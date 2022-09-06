Christina Hall and Husband Josh Share Personal Snapshots from Wedding in Hawaii

Christina Hall is enjoying married life in Maui!

On Monday, the HGTV star, 39, shared Instagram Stories documenting her Hawaiian vacation after exchanging vows with husband Josh Hall, 41, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. Christina gave her followers an inside look into post-wedding activities on the island with family and friends.

Capturing some scenic views, the Christina on the Coast host posted a video of a stunning sunset over the ocean. "Last night… Last night," she wrote over the video as "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole played in the background.

Christina Hall/Instagram

Later on, she shared relaxed photos at the pool with Josh and her 3-year-old son, Hudson London, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead. She tagged the resort, Montage Kapalua Bay, and wrote "until next time" in the caption.

Christina Hall/Instagram

In a group shot at the pool, Josh smiled as he posed behind his wife, who was sporting a hot pink bikini.

The mom of three posted some additional snapshots of her family and friends on the trip, starting with a sweet photo of her daughter, Taylor, 11, enjoying a frozen treat with a friend. Hall shares Taylor and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina gave a look back at the wedding itself and posted a snap of her look-alike sister, Carly, posing with her mom on the special day.

Another Instagram Story from the reception showed the happy couple smiling with Josh's sister, The Hills alum, Stacie Adams.

Christina Hall/Instagram

Josh also posted to his Story, documenting some of the fun, including a picture of him and Christina showing off a massive bottle of champagne in front of a waterfront backdrop. His one-word caption summed up the entire milestone weekend: "Wife."

Josh Hall/Instagram

The couple held the ceremony at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii, in front of family and friends. Christina marked the occasion with an Instagram post in which she posed in a sheer blush wedding gown with floral embellishments, locked in an embrace with her realtor husband.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote in the caption. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

In April, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair privately tied the knot in California earlier this year. It was revealed that Christina had been secretly dating Josh for months before publicly announcing their relationship.

Just two months after the pair went public with their romance, Christina shared engagement photos while on a romantic getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico for Josh's birthday.