Christina Hall and Husband Josh Cook Outside 'Like We're Camping' Amid Kitchen Reno at Newport Beach Home

Christina Hall and her husband Josh are making it work during their home renovation!

After remodeling their living room in February, the couple have seemingly moved on to a kitchen makeover at their Newport Beach, Calif. mansion — and it has certainly made cooking family meals a little more challenging. On Sunday, Christina, 39, shared an look at how the couple is navigating their home renovations on her Instagram Stories.

The HGTV star appeared to be cooking a hot dog in a pan in her outdoor kitchen with various ingredients scattered around in one shot, along with the caption: "Eat your heart out chefs … where is my freakin oven?!!"

In the following clip, Josh pans over some pieces of wood covering up a portion of the barbecue area.

"We don't need a kitchen. There's a kitchen in here somewhere," he jokes as he zooms in on his wife. "Oh hey, look at you, it's like we're camping outside."

He adds that, "you can hardly tell we're in Newport," due to all the renovation clutter.

Earlier in the day, the Christina on the Coast star showed off her luxe backyard as her kids played in the pool. She shares two older children — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — with ex Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

The clip also revealed an inflatable play set and a sneak peek at her home's indoor/outdoor living setup.

In January, Christina unveiled even more of her backyard by sharing her "Saturday morning routine" on Instagram. Her routine consisted of a Peloton workout, red light therapy in a special bed, 20 minutes spent in her backyard sauna, and a 3-minute cold plunge in the pool.

However, her routine drew criticism in the comments, with one user writing: "Not much yard, grass for the kids to play. Seems to be all about her."

Her husband quickly came to her defense, replying directly to the user and calling their comment "insulting."

"Do you realize how insulting that comment is being that a majority of families don't even have yards[?] Imagine trying to make anyone feel bad that can't provide a yard of their own and has to rely on public parks."

Christina purchased this home in 2022 after selling her previous place in Dana Point, Calif. for $11.5 million.

"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home," she shared at the time. "Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home."

In addition to her Newport Beach home, the design expert often spends time at her country home — a modern farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn. The space has served as home base for Christina and Josh while they expanded her design business down south and filmed her spin-off renovation show, Christina in the Country.

In May 2022, she revealed to PEOPLE why she fell in love with country life.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she explained, adding that her new getaway is "on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."