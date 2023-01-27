11 Can't-Miss Amazon Home Finds Under $50 to Buy Right Now, According to Christina Hall

Christina Hall knows a thing or two about decorating on a budget.

The star of Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast, and Christina in the Country made a name for herself by transforming outdated homes into design masterpieces — on a budget. So when she starts talking about affordable home decor, we listen.

Hall recently hosted an Amazon Live to share the Amazon Home finds she's loving right now, and there are so many picks for under $50 — like this three-in-one wrap organizer and this macrame hanging tapestry she used to decorate her daughter Taylor's room. We rounded up the most noteworthy under-$50 finds so you can refresh and organize your home asap.

Christina Hall's Favorite Amazon Finds Under $50

Along with her product recommendations, including kitchen and playroom organization solutions, like this five-piece canister set, Hall also gave tips on how to style each item, whether you're decorating floating shelves — which she said "can be a little bit overwhelming" — or coffee tables.

While floating shelves are an easy way to add some fun decor to your home, Hall pointed out that they come with their own challenges, like figuring out what exactly to put on them. This Rool Coffee wooden knot is the perfect accent for a floating shelf, and it comes in five colors, including light gray and black.

Hall recommends placing several of these in a bowl or setting one decorative knot directly on your floating shelf.

Buy it! Rool Coffee Decorative Knot, $23.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Hall said she hung this macrame tapestry in her daughter's room to create a bohemian vibe and added that she has similar versions throughout her house. "It's a nice way to be able to decorate a wall without buying a super expensive piece of art," she explained.

Buy it! Macrame Hanging Tapestry, $45.99; amazon.com

And to keep up with the boho aesthetic, Hall mixed in some natural dried pampas grass. "I love some pampas grass," Hall said. "This [pampas grass] adds a little bit of that bohemian, organic flair." The set comes with 86 pieces, so you can style the bouquet as a whole in a ceramic vase (another of Hall's favorites) or split it up into smaller arrangements.

Buy It! Natural Dried Pampas Grass, $19.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

If you're looking to declutter areas of your home, these organization bins can help you finally tackle your pantry, cabinets, or even a playroom.

"Honestly, it makes it a lot easier for even the kids to be able to find things. Everything has a spot," Hall said. She added that the see-through element makes finding things even easier. Prices start at $17 for two bins and go up to $40 for a set of eight clear bins.

Buy It! Clearspace Organization Bins, 6-Piece Set, $32.99; amazon.com

Ideal for a kitchen, this three-in-one organizer will keep your aluminum foil, wax paper, and plastic wrap separated and ready for immediate use, thanks to its clever design. "This is awesome," Hall said. "Whoever invented this is kind of genius." Plus, it comes in four different colors — natural, white, black, and gray — so it can easily blend in with your cabinets or drawers.

Buy It! SpaceaAid 3-in-1 Wrap Organizer, $205.48 with coupon (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

Hall has shared this rattan tray as a favorite in the past, but loves it so much that she wanted to highlight it again in her recent broadcast. "This is such a staple piece in any house — perfect on a coffee table, perfect on a bench," she explained, and added that she would style it with magazines, cup holders, and glasses on top.

Buy It! Decrafts Rattan Round Serving Tray, 23.99 (orig. $25.99)$19.99; amazon.com

So, if you're hoping to refresh your space by leaning into a new design trend this year, keep in mind that you don't have to do it all at once. Hall advised to start small and remove old decor items that don't fit your preferred aesthetic, and slowly transition into the style you're aiming for, whether that's boho, coastal, or modern.

Check out more of Hall's recommendations for an affordable home refresh below.

Buy It! Leaves and Trees 5-Pack Canister Set, $29.99 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Buy It! Decorative Throw Pillow, $18.04 with coupon (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mkono Macrame Storage Baskets, $29.98 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Felidio Wood Wall Hooks, $20.92; amazon.com

Buy It! White Ceramic Vase, Set of 3, $31.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

