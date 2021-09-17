Christina Haack Shows Off Her 'Super Organized' New Home, Transformed by Tidying Pro Ryen Toft

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

PEOPLE got a first look inside the Flip or Flop star's new (and newly organized!) home on the California coast

When Christina Haack decided to start fresh and sell the home she shared with her ex Ant Anstead, she knew just who to call to help her settle into her new place: her longtime organizer, Ryen Toft of Simply Luxe Organizing.

"We just moved in so ignore the boxes and the chaos," she says in the exclusive video above. "Simply Luxe Organization, the team has made the move in a breeze. I want you guys to check out everything they've done."

Toft and Haack met years ago through mutual friends and the organizer has tackled every home the HGTV star has had since — sometimes more than once.

"I think we organized her last home three or four times," Toft tells PEOPLE of the Newport Beach, Calif. home Haack purchased with Anstead before their 2018 wedding and sold in June 2021.

But the tidying pro is an even bigger fan of Haack's impressive new abode.

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

"This house is totally different, it's super cool," she says of the home Haack and her three kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with Anstead — moved into in July.

Haack has also shared multiple photos of her boyfriend, realtor Joshua Hall, hanging out at her now home on Instagram, often accompanied by their two dogs, Cash and Stella.

"The old [house] was in a little suburban neighborhood, so her backyard had a playground and a pool and that kind of thing," Toft says of the 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom property. "This one is right by the ocean. The layout's different, it's super open. You walk in and it just flows right to the ocean. It's amazing."

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

Though Toft helped Haack organize the entire home, her focus was on the kitchen, pantry, and closets, she says, because those were the spaces that needed the most work right away to get the family settled.

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

The kitchen, she says, was one of the biggest challenges, because it doesn't have as much storage space as Haack's former home due to the more open layout.

"Her kitchen island in her last house literally would probably be the size of an apartment in New York City," Toft jokes. "So we lost a little bit of storage on this one, but she actually has two islands now."

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

Toft and her team took advantage of the storage space they did have by using bamboo dividers in the drawers, stackable boxes under the sink, and plenty of labels. She also created a visually appealing spice drawer using uniform, clear jars.

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

"The pantry was super difficult for us. It is a unique freaking pantry," Toft says with a laugh, explaining that the area is essentially a wall of shelves behind clear, glass doors — completely different from the walk-in pantry they had in the old house.

Luckily Christina is thrilled with the outcome in the unusual storage space.

"We lost a walk-in pantry and now we have a pantry on full display, so organization here was key," she says. "As you can see, everything is styled and very easily accessible, especially the kids' snacks. Brayden is stoked that his fruit snacks are at his level. Popcorn, all the chips, everything is easily organized, even Cash's dog toys and collars."

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

Though Toft notes, this setup may change down the line.

"This one's super funky, and Christina was talking about changing the design of it [in the future], which will be fun because we'll go back and redo it all again," she says.

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

"I made it super user- and family-friendly so that they can grab snacks and go, and removed some shelves so that they could have the pet food in there, because it has to be real life. That's the point of organizing," Toft says. "Whether it's a $20,000,000 house or $20,000 house, it just has to work for you and your family."

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

Because the glass doors put everything on display, Toft also made sure the pantry looked neat — and that it would be easy to keep it that way! — using clear canisters for decanting dry goods, tiered organizers for cans and jars and chic rattan baskets for larger items. (Toft's favorite baskets are these from Target and these from Crate and Barrel.)

Though it was a trying process at times, Toft says, the pantry "turned out super cute."

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

When it came to the closets, she focused on functionality — especially in Haack's room, because the TV host has an extensive wardrobe.

She divided the hanging parts of her closet into sections based on type of garment, used clear dividers for purses and other accessories, shelved shoes using the "one-forward, one-backward" method, and added a hat wall for a chic-yet-practical display.

"Now we are super dialed," says Haack. "Every single drawer is super organized. 'It's wonderful. Even purses have a spot, and of course my shoe collection — my favorite. And don't forget my bracelets."

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

"Christina gives us free rein, and it's our favorite," Toft says, noting that the HGTV star just lets her do her thing, trusting in the process. Toft says she and her team have really gotten to know Haack and her lifestyle over the years and operate based on what will be most efficient for her.

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

"Even though she just moved, we're like, 'Okay, this is how she liked it last time. The jewelry should stay here because it's on the way out of the closet, and she's dropping her laundry here, so let's put a hamper here...' Stuff like that," Toft says. "Why reinvent the wheel."

The home looks completely different now than it did when they first moved in (as seen in the before photos). Toft says many of her clients get stressed out after the movers come in and put their items wherever they can fit them, regardless of what makes sense, and Haack was no exception.

Christina Haack home organizer Credit: Val Dostalek

Now, Toft says, the star is feeling happy and comfortable in her new space, and the organizer is honored to have had a hand in it. "She just loved everything we did, which is just so refreshing," Toft says of her client.