The property, which will be a vacation home for the California-based HGTV star, plays a role in season 3, premiering June 3

Christina Haack’s New Tennessee Home Will Appear on Christina on the Coast: ‘A Fresh Start’

Christina on the Coast fans, clear your Thursday nights this summer!

The hit HGTV show starring Christina Haack will be returning for Season 3 with 14 new episodes starting June 3 — and the designer's solo series is set to be more personal than ever.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Much like the first two seasons, the new episodes will focus on Haack's ever-expanding design business in Southern California, which she juggles along with her busy family life as a mother of three. (She shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her first husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, with ex Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September.)

The new season is set to give fans an even closer look inside Haack's personal life, capturing milestone moments like hosting Taylor's 10th birthday party (days after announcing her split from Ant), attending her best friend Cassie's wedding, getting a new puppy, learning how to surf and navigate life as a newly single mom.

christina anstead Christina Anstead | Credit: christina anstead/instagram

"I'm determined to stay healthy and positive and move forward," Haack said in a press release. "I'm going to take this time for a fresh start, and there's a lot of new things I want to do now."

One major change: purchasing a second family home in Tennessee — a process that was also captured for the series.

Christina Haack Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers

Christina Haack Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Haack told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday, adding that "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice."

On New Year's Eve this year, when she went back to visit Clark while the kids stayed with their fathers, Haack decided to check out some real estate — and ended up moving quick on a farmhouse she fell head over heels for.

Christina Haack Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers

Christina Haack New Tennessee Home Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she explained. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek and Christina Talk Business While the Kids Hang Out on New Flip or Flop

A representative for the star confirmed that she has no plans to move to Tennessee full time and will use the property as a vacation home — a dream come true for her as she'll be able to give her kids more space to run around and play, just like she remembers doing as a child, she said.

"Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm," she shared of her reasons for purchasing the property. "I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Christina Anstead Christina Anstead with daughter Taylor and son Brayden | Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

Though the Tennessee property will be her family's "second home," she did put her Newport Beach house, which she shared with Anstead and their blended family, on the market last month, PEOPLE confirmed at the time, and it has since found a buyer.

The 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was listed for $6 million with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The price was later dropped to $5.495 million, and it is currently in escrow.

christina haack Christina Haack's Newport Beach, Calif., home, which she listed for sale in early April and has now found a buyer for. | Credit: Grant Rivera/Apex Visions; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Anstead, 42, told PEOPLE in 2019 about how great the home was for a family. "I love when we're all here together with our noise, our mess, our family," he said at the time.

The house was the fourth the former couple lived in together during the first year of their relationship. It was also the setting for their backyard wedding in Dec 2018.

christina-haack-anstead-home Credit: Christina Haack Instagram