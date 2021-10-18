Christina Haack's Fiancé Josh Hall Makes His Public Instagram Debut With a Sweet Selfie

For now, the Austin-based realtor only follows Haack. The pair revealed their engagement after several months of dating in September

Christina Haack's fiancé Josh Hall appears to be ready to share his love for his bride-to-be (and their selfies!) with the world.

Just a month after PEOPLE confirmed the Austin-based realtor and the HGTV star, 38, were engaged, Hall has made his Instagram account, @iamtherealofficialnobody, visible to the public, sharing a black-and-white selfie of him and Haack on Saturday. It is currently the only post on his account.

Though he didn't write a caption to accompany the post, he did add an emoji of a man and a woman. He also turned off his comments.

Though he's currently followed by over 2,700 people, he only follows one account: Haack's. His Instagram bio also shows his dedication to her, with a lock emoji followed by her name. The Christina on the Coast star's Instagram bio also pays homage to their love, with his name following a diamond ring emoji.

The mom of three began tagging Hall's account in several of her Instagram Stories and a feed post over the weekend.

Haack and Hall's whirlwind romance began in spring 2021 and their relationship was made public when they were spotted at LAX together departing for Christina' s 38th birthday trip to Mexico in July. After she began sporting a new diamond ring, Haack confirmed that they were engaged in September.

She has been married twice before: First to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa —with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 11 and son Brayden, 6 — and more recently, to Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. Haack and Anstead, who share son Hudson, 2, split after less than two years of marriage in September 2020 and finalized their divorce in June.

Haack spoke about the fact that Hall didn't have any social media accounts when they went Instagram official as a couple in July and opened up about their relationship in a lengthy post, sharing that she felt "immediately crazy protective over [Hall]" and wanting to keep their relationship under wraps before "the tornado (media attention) hit."

She noted that she and Hall had "a few solid months" of getting to know each other one-on-one without the world knowing, and that she "loved every second of it."

"Josh doesn't have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own," she concluded the post. "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."

Since Haack and Hall went public, Haack has shared many of their adventures with her followers, including Hall's visits to her new Tennessee home, family trips, and vegan lunch dates together.

Just before revealing her engagement, Haack posted a sweet birthday message for Hall on Instagram.