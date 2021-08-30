Christina Haack Wears Texas T-Shirt in Nod to New Boyfriend Joshua Hall's Home State

The HGTV star went public with her relationship with the Austin-based realtor in early July

Christina Haack has nothing but love for boyfriend Joshua Hall — and his home state!

On Friday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a photo of herself wearing a Texas Longhorns T-shirt — presumably a nod to Hall, 40, who is based in Austin. "Representing," Haack captioned the photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also shared a second pair of side-by-side snaps posted by a her hair and makeup artist, @beautybyj_. "Soft Glam✨ Hair & Makeup by yours truly!" @beautybyj_ captioned the post.

The mother of three accessorized her gray and orange T-shirt with a lightning bolt necklace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

PEOPLE previously broke the news that the HGTV star was dating someone new in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead. In July, Haack and Hall were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport, boarding a plane for a birthday getaway.

A source shared at the time: "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina Haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack then went public with her relationship with Hall, writing on her Instagram that they'd been together for several months. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote.

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it," she continued, adding at the time, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Snaps Plane Selfie with Boyfriend Josh Hall and Her 2 Kids Ahead of Family Trip

Last month, Haack praised Hall in a sweet tribute on her Instagram, calling the Texas realtor her "Ride or Die."

Alongside a picture of the couple sitting in a car, Haack wrote, "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."

Haack went on to tell followers to "remember that before making judgements and assumptions," adding that "this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."