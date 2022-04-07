The designer and star of Christina on the Coast purchased a new farmhouse outside Nashville in May 2021

Christina Hall to Star in New HGTV Spinoff, Christina in the Country, About Life in Tennessee

Christina Hall is going country!

The Christina on the Coast star (who recently started using the last name Hall instead of Haack after confirming her surprise marriage to realtor Josh Hall) is getting a new spinoff series on HGTV all about her life in Tennessee, where she bought a vacation home last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 6-episode docu-series fittingly has a working title of Christina in the Country and premiere in late 2022, PEOPLE can confirm. According to HGTV, the show will follow the designer and real estate pro, 38, as she expands her business and puts down roots with her new husband, 41, and three kids.

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Christina says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I love that I get the best of both worlds—the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

Christina Haack New Tennessee Home SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty | Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The show announcement comes just weeks after the end of Flip or Flop, the series that launched both her and El Moussa's careers, after 10 years. The exes both announced the show's conclusion in a pair of Instagram posts just a week before its final episode would air.

"I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud," Haack told PEOPLE exclusively in early March. She added, "The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy."

In the end, a source told PEOLE, "the show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

HGTV also recently announced fans can expect new episodes of her first solo series Christina on the Coast later this year.

"Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of Christina on the Coast," Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming, HGTV said in a statement. "Now she's ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. We can't wait to see what's next for her in Christina in the Country (wt)."

Christina Haack and Josh Hall Family Photos Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina purchased her Tennessee farmhouse in May 2021 after falling in love with the area during a visit to a friend who had moved there.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

On a second trip a few months later, she decided to look at some real estate on a whim.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she said. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

Christina Haack Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers

A representative for Christina confirmed that she has no plans to move to Tennessee full time and will use the property as a vacation home.

Since making the impromptu purchase, Christina, Josh and the kids have been spending time enjoying the country life and sharing their adventures on Instagram.

Christina Haack Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers

Christina revealed that they were officially a blended family on Tuesday when she confirmed to PEOPLE that she has tied the knot with Josh, who was previously based in Austin but now lives in Newport Beach with his new wife.

TMZ was first to go up with the news, sources telling the outlet that they tied the knot in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Hall appears to have also changed her last name on her real estate license, and has since updated it on her Instagram bio, though her handle still includes Haack.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Haack was in a new relationship in July 2021, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Christina Haack, Joshua Hall | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

The designer later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

She announced their engagement via Instagram on Sept. 20, just two months after revealing they were dating.

In a November issue of PEOPLE, Haack opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Hall.