The HGTV star shared a look at her vegan lunch on her Instagram Story Friday, saying that boyfriend Joshua Hall let her pick the meal

Christina Haack Teases Boyfriend Joshua Hall as They Enjoy a Vegan Lunch: 'He Secretly Loved It'

Christina Haack enjoyed a lunch date with her new beau!

On Friday, she posted a snap on her Instagram Story featuring the vegan lunch she was sharing with her boyfriend Joshua Hall. The Christina on the Coast star teased that Hall may not have been as thrilled about the meal as she was.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Poor Josh - when he lets me pick lunch to-go," Haack, 38, wrote over the photo of the vegan butternut squash tacos on jicama wraps.

"He secretly loved it," she joked.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier in July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Tulum, Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The Flip or Flop star later revealed that she and Hall have been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

christina haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Since going public, the couple has enjoyed several fun outings together, including a date to Disneyland this week. Haack shared a photo from the trip to Anaheim, California, on her Instagram Story.

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Calls Boyfriend Joshua Hall Her 'Ride or Die' After On-Set Dispute with Ex Tarek El Moussa

In the romantic snapshot, the couple coordinated in matching blue jeans and baseball caps as they posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. Haack had her arm wrapped around the Austin-based realtor's waist as Hall rested his hand on her back.

"Hunky Disneyland date," Haack wrote in the caption, alongside an emoji of a red heart.