WATCH: Tarek El Moussa Snoops Around Potential Flip House and Christina Haack Drives the Getaway Car

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa may still be co-stars and business partners, but the exes don't always see completely eye-to-eye.

In an exclusive clip of Thursday's new episode of Flip or Flop, the HGTV stars, who have continued to make their show together after getting divorced, get into some heart-racing hijinx while scoping out a potential flip house.

After arriving at the Southern California property, which Haack describes as looking "haunted," the pair first take a trip down memory lane to their early flipping days. (They've now filmed nine seasons of the show together).

"Remember when we used to have to snoop so many houses back in the day of foreclosures?" Haack asks El Moussa. "Those were really risky sales. We never knew what was going to happen."

"Oh yeah, they were super stressful because you can't get on the inside of the house, you're not supposed to be on the property. So I was running around, I'm peaking through the windows," he recalls.

El Moussa brushes up on his old spying skills taking a casual walk by the house, before creeping up to the side and peering around the dilapidated yard and into the windows, knocking into some debris and making a huge clanging noise.

The pair's covert trip comes to an abrupt end after El Moussa hears someone else moving around behind the home and he races back to the car as Christina rolls up the window she'd been watching from.

"Someone's there," he exclaims.

"Well yeah, you made enough noise to disturb the whole neighborhood," Haack teases, before quickly moving the car down the block to discuss what he was able to see from a safer distance.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack

Earlier in the episode, they also get into a disagreement over who will get behind the wheel to visit the property.

"Want to drive together so there's less disturbance?" Haack offers as they plan their drive-by of the house.

However, after Haack suggests she drive because her car is closer, El Moussa takes the opportunity to give her a hard time about her driving skills: "But you drive terribly," he says, as she protests, "I do not."

"Are you kidding? Look at your rims, I guarantee if we look at your rims right now they're beat up," he adds.

"Want to drive separate?" she counters, before the pair get into her car together.

