Season 3 of her solo HGTV show premieres June 3 and will document some of the designer's major milestones from the last year — including selling her family's O.C. home

Christina Haack Talks Selling Family Home and the 'Personal' New Season of Christina on the Coast

The past year has been a time of massive change for Christina Haack, but the HGTV star is taking it all in stride.

In addition to splitting from husband Ant Anstead, the mom of three, 37, has put her family home in Newport Beach, Calif. on the market, purchased a second home in Tennessee, navigated co-parenting with Anstead and her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and completed impressive design projects for Season 3 of her solo show, Christina on the Coast, which premieres on June 3.

But through it all, she's taken this time to create a fresh start for her and her family.

"I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun," Haack, who shares daughter Taylor, 10 and son Brayden, 5, with El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, with Anstead, tells PEOPLE. "I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive."

Because her life is often documented for both Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, the designer says that maintaining privacy for her and her family can be challenging — but it is possible.

"I think it's controllable by spending more time together, staying off social media and not reading things," she says. "And just focusing on the present and not getting sucked into it all."

Still, Haack says that this new season of Christina on the Coast will be the most personal one yet, giving fans an inside look at milestone moments like hosting Taylor's 10th birthday party (days after announcing her split from Anstead), attending her best friend Cassie's wedding, getting a new Rottweiler puppy, learning how to surf and navigating life as a newly single mom.

Cassie and James Wedding Christina Haack and kids | Credit: Rich Lander/Chard Photography

"This season, all episodes are an hour, so you're going to see a lot of big projects, big transformations and big budgets, and then also these stories of things going on in my personal life," she says. "I feel like this season has a lot of really high design, a lot more personality — and it's definitely my favorite season."

The new season also captures Haack's process of finding and purchasing a second family home in Tennessee, which she told PEOPLE about exclusively last month.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Haack explained, adding that "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice."

Christina Haack New Tennessee Home Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Christina Haack Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers

On New Year's Eve this year, when she went back to visit Clark while the kids stayed with their fathers, Haack decided to check out some real estate — and ended up moving quick on a farmhouse she fell head over heels for.

"We love it there, we wish we could go a lot more," Haack says of the property, adding that the kids love all the open space to play and enjoy nature. "I'm planning to do like one long weekend a month and then a bit more time during the kids' vacations," she adds of her travel plans for the rest of the year.

The HGTV star's second big real estate move of the year was putting her 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home in Newport Beach — which she shared with Anstead and their blended family until their split in September — on the market for $6 million in April. The price was later dropped to $5.495 million, and the house is now in escrow.

"We've been here for three years and we wanted more of a coastal vibe, so we decided to sell and we're looking at other properties now," Haack says, adding, "I just like a fresh start."

christina haack Christina Haack's Newport Beach, Calif., home, which she listed for sale in early April and has now found a buyer for. | Credit: Grant Rivera/Apex Visions; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Christina Haack home for sale Credit: Grant Rivera/Apex Visions

She's currently looking at family-friendly properties on the coast that have an ocean view, she says.

At the end of the day, she says, keeping her kids happy and comfortable will always be her main focus — and that's why making sure she has good co-parenting relationships with Anstead and El Moussa is important to her as well.

"Coparenting is going great," she says. "The good thing is, our priority is the children, as always. And it's going wonderful."