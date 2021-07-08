"The most whimsical/romantic dinner," the HGTV star captioned a photo of her and the realtor enjoying a candlelit dinner on vacation

Christina Haack Shares First Photos of New Flame Joshua Hall from 'Romantic Dinner' on Vacation

Christina Haack is ready to show off her new man to the world!

The Christina on the Coast star and mom of three, who turns 38 on Friday, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning to share a couple photos of herself on vacation with her new love interest: Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall of Spyglass Realty.

The first of the two photos shows the pair sitting side by side at a candlelit table holding glasses of white wine, Hall with his arm around the HGTV star. "The most whimsical/romantic dinner," Haack wrote on the photo. She also added several hidden emojis including a puzzle piece, an infinity symbol, a crown, a lock and a spider.

The second photo is a selfie of the new couple smiling with their foreheads touching — Haack pulling Hall in close with a hand on his neck.

PEOPLE broke the news that the HGTV star was dating someone new in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead on Tuesday when she and Hall were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport, boarding a plane for the birthday getaway.

A source shared at the time: "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Haack, whose divorce from Anstead (her second husband) was finalized in late June, shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday of a private, beachside suite where she and Hall are staying on vacation.

The video, which seems to have been recorded by Hall, shows Haack on a swing dressed in a white bikini. She selected the song "Feel So Close," by Calvin Harris, to play in the background in the post.

Hall is the older brother of Jessica Hall and Stacie Adams, who have both had their own time in the spotlight. Adams gained fame for her role on The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the Bartender," while Jessica, a former Playboy model, has appeared alongside her friend Kendra Wilkinson on Kendra and Kendra on Top.

Jessica is also the host of a podcast called Flashbacks, which she previously cohosted with her friend Heather Rae Young — also a former Playboy model, who is currently engaged to Haack's first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead, 42, and the two-time Academy Award winner, 52, quickly hit it off after working together on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in which she appears, in early June.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," a source told PEOPLE of the pair. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

On June 21, PEOPLE confirmed that Haack and Anstead had finalized their divorce. The pair share son Hudson, 21 months, and have been granted joint legal and physical custody of him.

Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with El Moussa, while Ant has daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with his first wife, Louise.