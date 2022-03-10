Haack and her ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa revealed on Thursday that their hit series would end after 10 seasons next week

Christina Haack Shares Feelings About the End of Flip or Flop: 'It Wasn't Always Easy'

Christina Haack is reflecting on 10 seasons of Flip or Flop after announcing the series will end next week.

"The series made it through ups and downs, and trust me it wasn't always easy," the HGTV star tells PEOPLE exclusively. Some of that drama played out on screen as Haack and her ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa navigated working together after their public split in 2016. Others, like a blow-up fight last year, happened behind the scenes, but still made headlines.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the series that launched her to home improvement stardom is wrapping up, Haack says she is focused on the future and her solo HGTV series, Christina on the Coast, which she recently revealed has been renewed for additional episodes, to air in 2022.

She's also looking forward to a wedding in the future. PEOPLE confirmed Haack became engaged to fiance Josh Hall, an Austin-based realtor, in July 2021. She was also previously married to Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, 2. She and El Moussa share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

fliporflop_hgtvseries_tarekandchristinaelmoussare.jpg Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: hgtv

"I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer."

She also shared her feelings for the production crew that has made it all possible. "I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade," Haack says. "It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud."

Haack and El Moussa both revealed the news of the series' end on Instagram on Thursday.

"Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," she wrote, calling the news "bittersweet" and "the end of an era."

"I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later," continued Haack. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support."

She also teased that she "can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes," and told fans to "stay tuned."

Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack Credit: Courtesy HGTV

El Moussa echoed her sentiments, writing in part, "You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between. But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"

HGTV confirmed the news to PEOPLE and shared a statement about the series' impressive run.

"Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it's true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series," HGTV said in a statement to PEOPLE.