Christina Haack Enjoys 'Nice Day' on Flip or Flop Set Without Tarek El Moussa After Fight

One day after news broke that her ex went on a verbal tirade against her during filming, the HGTV star shared a series of videos showing how smoothly filming was going in his absence

Christina Haack is throwing some shade at Tarek El Moussa after news broke of their heated dispute on set last week.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that El Moussa, 39, lashed out at Haack, 38 — whom he was married to for seven years — while filming their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop.

He reportedly went on a verbal tirade after he didn't like the way she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film the next segment, according to TMZ, who was first to report the conflict. The outlet details that he compared her to his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, said he enjoys watching her fail and declared, "The world knows you're crazy."

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," El Moussa reportedly yelled at Haack, saying that he "made" her and referring to her as a "washed-up loser."

Now, it seems like Haack is subtly responding to his remarks, letting the world know that she's "the boss" on set, via her Instagram Stories.

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty

On Thursday, the mom of three posted a series of videos from the set of the HGTV show, which is currently filming for its tenth season. In the first video, she writes "Nice day on the Flip or Flop set," as the camera shows all the crew members walking around — with El Moussa noticeably absent.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

In the next video, she appears to be filming a scene with a contractor and says, "Alright, well it's looking great, so since Tarek's not here I say we carry the tile all the way behind the vanity." The crew member responds, "All right, you're the boss," and Haack nods, pointedly says "I'm the boss," and walks away.

christina-haack-flip-or-flop-no-tarek Credit: Christina Haack Instagram Stories

The next few videos take the same structure: Haack exclaiming that El Moussa isn't there to make any decisions on the Costa Mesa, Calif., home they're renovating, so they're going to do it her way. Each time, a crew member tells her, "You're the boss."

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

While it's unclear whether these videos were taken during filming on Wednesday after news of the blowup broke, El Moussa did tell fans on Instagram on Tuesday that he and Young had arrived in St. Barts for a vacation so he is currently away from the set.

Last week's confrontation isn't the first time Haack and El Moussa, who are both executive producers on Flip or Flop, have had a falling out on set. A source told TMZ that there have been times where they'll stop filming together and simply shoot their scenes separately.

Shortly after the news of the dispute, Haack took to Instagram to share a post praising her new boyfriend Joshua Hall, calling the Austin-based realtor her "Ride or Die."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

Alongside a picture of the couple sitting in a car, Haack wrote, "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."

Haack went on to tell followers to "remember that before making judgments and assumptions," adding that "this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Haack went public with her relationship with Hall in early July, writing in part on her Instagram, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it," she continued, adding at the time, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Christina Haack, Joshua Hall | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack and Hall began dating shortly after Haack's divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead. She and Anstead were married for less than two years, and share a son, Hudson London, 22 months.

El Moussa became engaged to Young in July 2020 and the pair are currently renovating a new home together in Newport Beach.