Christina Haack Says 'I'm the Best Version of Myself' with Fiancé Josh Hall

Christina Haack is opening about how she's changed for the better since she began dating fiancé Josh Hall.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," Haack, 38, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

The Flip or Flop star, who recently launched a new line of flooring, announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram on September 20.

The engagement news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and her realtor fiancé celebrated her 38th birthday on a romantic getaway.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," says Haack.

The HGTV star was previously married to exes Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa and son Hudson, 2, with Anstead. "We don't communicate besides talking about the kids," Haack says, though she continues to film Flip or Flop with El Moussa. "The kids come first for all of us, that's how it will always be."

As she looks ahead towards her walk down the aisle with Hall, Haack says she is enjoying every moment with her love.