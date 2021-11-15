The Christina on the Coast star shared that she recently tested positive for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), which has been causing her "extreme stomach pain" for several years

Christina Haack Says Fiancé Josh Hall 'Walked 3 Hours at 3 AM' to Get Her Medicine for Stomach Pain

Christina Haack is giving props to her fiancé, Josh Hall, after he embarked on a middle-of-the-night trek to get medicine for her.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a photo of the Austin-based realtor, to whom she announced her engagement in September, on Instagram Sunday alongside a sentimental caption, explaining the trying situation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My man. My [crown emoji], my protector, my [infinity emoji]," she captioned a photo of Hall at the airport. "Friday night in Florida for a @jacuzziofficialinstagram commercial shoot I had a crazy stomach flare up and he walked 3 miles at 3 am to get me some liquid antacid. We were able to get a few hours of sleep and powered through two shoot days. He's the best partner in everything."

When a commenter asked why Hall walked three miles instead of getting a car service, Haack shared, "He tried to get one- it was 3 am and none were around … so he went old school… and walked."

Haack revealed last month that she has been dealing with "extreme stomach pain" on and off for several years, and that she recently underwent an endoscopy to determine the cause. "Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation," she wrote at the time.

In a comment on Sunday's post, the star, who was previously diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, revealed that she tested positive for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). According to the Mayo Clinic, SIBO occurs when the passing of food is slowed down in the digestive tract, causing an abnormal increase of the bacterial population in the small intestine.

Hall commented on Haack's most recent post with a sweet response, writing, "For someone who never complains, when you are in that kind of pain, there will be no limits. Resources aren't always instantly available. Decisions to find the best solution have to be made and I'm happy you had some relief. You deserve to be taken care of, you're a queen."

Hall also took to Instagram to praise Haack over the weekend, sharing two photos of her on set of the commercial she was filming in Florida.

"Got to give props to my woman. My ride or die and my everything," he began the post. "First night of a 2 day commercial shoot, she was up all night with severe stomach pain and after a rough night with only a couple hours of sleep, she powered through and impressed me and anyone else who was on set to see her shine!"

"The woman is a boss and I'm forever grateful to call her mine," he added.

christina haack Credit: Joshua Hall/Instagram

Last month, when sharing her health issues with fans on Instagram, Haack wrote: "I've suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain. It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer."

"I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back," she added.

She then highlighted the importance of speaking up and listening to your body when something feels off.

"I've talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body," she wrote. "Focusing on getting back to taking care of myself, mind, body and spirit. And my favorite things in life like quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Claps Back at Fan Who Questions Why Her Son Hudson Is Missing From Trip Pic

Haack announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram on September 20.

She shared three photos of herself and the realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were celebrating his birthday. A diamond ring is featured in two of the photos.

The engagement news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with another getaway.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

The HGTV host later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."