Christina Haack Says Fiancé Josh Hall Is 'All Man,' Treats Her 'Like His Queen'

Christina Haack is celebrating her relationship with fiancé Josh Hall.

The HGTV star, 38, shared a sweet moment with Hall on Instagram Thursday, where she posted a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss. In the snap, Haack and Hall pose on a set of stairs as she sits on a step below while turning to face him.

The couple coordinated for the photo, with Haack dressed in an all-white ensemble featuring a sweater, miniskirt and platform sneakers, while Hall opted for a white t-shirt, gray jeans and brown boots.

Haack captioned her post, "Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up. ❤️ ♾ 👑"

The Christina on the Coast star also shared a message about what she was personally looking for in a partner to her Instagram Story Thursday, where she wrote, in part, that she wanted "to be loved no matter what, to know someone gets me and has my back and is doing their part."

She continued, "It's not complicated and it's not a lot to ask," before going on to write about the feeling of "safety and protection" Hall gives her.

Haack recently revealed that she and Hall had been secretly dating for several months before they went public with their relationship in July 2021.

"Nashville: March 2021 ⏩ March 2022," Haack captioned a March 20 Instagram post featuring two photos of herself and Hall in Nashville, Tennessee taken one year apart.

She also included lyrics from Chris Stapleton's song "Starting Over," adding in her caption, "When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we'll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile."

Haack and Hall announced that they were engaged in September 2021 while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Haack was previously married to ex-husband and former Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children: daughter Taylor 11, and son Brayden, 6. After she and El Moussa, 40, split, Haack began dating Ant Anstead, whom she wed in 2018.