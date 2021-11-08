The HGTV star previously shared a new back tattoo following her split from husband Ant Antead

Christina Haack Reveals She's Getting 'New Ink' on Her Wrist From Celebrity Tattoo Artist

Christina Haack is getting some fresh ink.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to share a photo of herself getting a tattoo from celebrity tattoo artist London Reese.

"New ink," she captioned the shot, which shows Reese — who owns The Black Lantern studio in Orange County, Calif., where he's tattooed Machine Gun Kelly, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Zayn Malik and more — working on her wrist.

Though she did not reveal what the tattoo is of, the photo shows two letters already inked in her skin: what appears to be a "G" or an "S" and an "H."

This isn't the first tattoo the mom of three, who announced her engagement to Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall in September, has debuted on Instagram.

In January, a few months after announcing her split from her second husband Ant Anstead, Haack unveiled a tattoo running down her spine. The cursive script reads "Still I Rise," the title of a poem by the renowned author, poet and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou.

Sharing a photo of the text design on Instagram, the HGTV star included a snippet of the poem in her caption:

"Just like moons and like suns / With the certainty of tides / Just like hopes springing high / Still I'll rise," she wrote.

In May 2017, she shared a photo of a tattoo she got in honor of her kids, daughter Taylor Reese, 11, and son Brayden James, 6, whom she shares with her first husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. (She also shares son Hudson London, 2, with Anstead, but he was not born at the time.)

"Been wanting this for a long time… no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames," she wrote on Instagram at the time, showing off a tattoo of both of their birth dates in roman numerals inked on her forearm.

Haack announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram on September 20.

She shared three photos of herself and the realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were celebrating his birthday. A diamond ring is featured in two of the photos.

The engagement news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

The HGTV host later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."