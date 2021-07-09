Christina Haack claims the substance also "kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins"

Christina Haack Reveals She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom and Says It 'Reset My Brain'

Christina Haack's journey to meeting new flame Joshua Hall involved a very unusual substance.

The Christina on the Coast star opened up about her relationship with the Austin-based realtor on Thursday afternoon in a lengthy Instagram post, which also revealed that she had "smoked a Bufo toad" during a period of self-discovery.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad," Haack, who turns 38 Friday, shared, explaining that it "basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."

Commonly known as toad venom, the secretion of Bufo Alvarius toads contains bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT, two substances known for their psychedelic properties. While some users say inhaling the vapors of the toad's secretion helps ease feelings of depression and stress, bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT are considered controlled substances by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In her post, Haack said that when she met Hall this past spring, "the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him," she wrote.

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it. So called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down," Haack continued.

Addressing where she and Hall currently stand, Haack said that the couple "decided whats in the past, is in the past."

"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," she shared. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

Haack, who finalized her divorce with her second husband Ant Anstead in late June, went on to thank Hall for "whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. "

"So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want," Haack added.

PEOPLE broke the news that the HGTV star was dating someone new in the wake of her divorce from Anstead, 42, on Tuesday when she and Hall were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport, boarding a plane for the birthday getaway.

A source shared at the time: "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Haack went Instagram official with Hall on Thursday morning, sharing photos from their vacation together. Alongside a picture of the pair sitting side by side at a candlelit table, Haack wrote, "The most whimsical/romantic dinner."