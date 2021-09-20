Christina Haack Posts and Deletes Ring Photo While Celebrating Boyfriend Josh Hall's Birthday

The Christina on the Coast star fueled speculation of an engagement to her realtor beau while celebrating his birthday in Mexico on Sunday

Is Christina Haack engaged?

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, fueled speculation of an engagement to boyfriend Josh Hall while celebrating her beau's birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Sunday.

In one selfie shared to her Instagram Story, a diamond was clearly visible on Haack's left hand as she ate a popsicle while posing next to Hall.

She deleted the photo before reposting the same shot with a red heart emoji covering the ring.

Christina Haack, Josh Hall Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Although Haack has yet to confirm an engagement, she shared a heartfelt tribute for her man earlier in the day to mark the special occasion.

"Happy birthday baby," she wrote. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

"Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology," Haack added. "I love you Josh."

Haack and Hall were first reported to be dating in early July. The HGTV star's divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead was finalized in June after announcing their separation in September 2020. Haack and Anstead share son Hudson, 2.

On July 7, Haack and Hall were seen together at the Los Angeles International Airport ahead of her own birthday celebrations. Haack made the relationship Instagram official the next day with photos of herself and the Austin-based realtor out to dinner while on vacation.

"The most whimsical/romantic dinner," the reality star wrote alongside a picture of the two at a candlelit dinner, with Hall wrapping his arm around her.

"[I] wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote at the time. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."