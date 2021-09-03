The HGTV star purchased the farmhouse outside Nashville as a vacation home for her family earlier this year

Christina Haack Is Loving 'Waking up in the Woods' with Kids at New House: 'Tennessee Baby'

Christina Haack is far from the coast — enjoying life in the country with two of her kids!

The HGTV star posted a dispatch from her new home in Tennessee with daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. (She also shares son Hudson, 1, with her second husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September 2020.)

"Love waking up in the woods," Haack wrote on a sweet photo of Taylor and Brayden snuggled up in bed with their iPads and surrounded by string lights.

She also posted a shot of a bottle of cabernet sauvignon on the counter in the home's stylish kitchen with the caption, "Tennessee baby." The wine was from the label Josh, coincidentally the name of her boyfriend of several months, Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall.

christina haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

In Thursday night's episode of her solo HGTV show Christina on the Coast, the mom of three visited the house, which she purchased earlier this year, with her older kids for the first time after getting the keys.

"I'm so excited that I found this house, it is exactly what I was looking for," she said in an exclusive clip, above. She describes the property as, "a beautiful home that I can put my own touches on, and on acres and acres of land," adding, "I can't wait to get settled."

Christina Haack New Tennessee Home SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty | Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Haack told PEOPLE exclusively back in May, "I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there." She added that "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice."

She returned to the Nashville area on New Year's Eve 2020 and toured the farmhouse on a whim and ended up quickly putting in an offer.

Christina Anstead Christina Anstead with daughter Taylor and son Brayden | Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

A representative for the HGTV star confirmed that she has no plans to move to Tennessee full time and will use the property as a vacation home.