WATCH: Christina Haack Shows New TN Farmhouse to Her Kids: 'Can You Believe This Is Our House?'

"We technically just got the keys, but I already feel so at home," the HGTV star says in an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode of Christina on the Coast

Christina Haack Shows New TN Farmhouse to Her Kids: 'Can You Believe This Is Our House?'

Christina Haack loves the country just as much as she loves the coast — and her kids do, too!

In an exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's episode of her series Christina on the Coast, the HGTV star, 38, takes her two older kids — daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 6, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa — to Tennessee to officially claim their second home: a gorgeous farmhouse outside of Nashville.

"The older kids and I flew in from L.A. today, picked up the keys and headed straight to the farm," the mom of three, who also shares son Hudson London, 1, with second husband Ant Anstead, says in the video above. The trio lug a big suitcase up the steps of their new home away from home, and Haack asks them, "Oh my gosh, can you believe this is our new house?"

"No, it's awesome," remarks Taylor, before Haack says, "I'm going to have a glass of champagne" and lets the kids run off and play on the backyard trampoline.

"I'm so excited that I found this house, it is exactly what I was looking for," she says of the property, which she bought earlier this year. "A beautiful home that I can put my own touches on, and on acres and acres of land. I can't wait to get settled."

The clip continues as the kids enjoy their spacious backyard, doing flips on the trampoline. Haack then heads off to check on the chicken coop… finding that the chickens have mysteriously disappeared.

"Looks like we're buying new chickens!" she exclaims before heading inside to get that glass of champagne and toasting to her future in the farmhouse. "We technically just got the keys, but I already feel so at home," she says.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Haack told PEOPLE exclusively back in May, adding that, "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice."

On New Year's Eve this year, when she went back to visit Clark while her kids stayed with their fathers, Haack decided to check out some real estate — and ended up moving quickly to put an offer on the farmhouse, which she says she fell head over heels for.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she explained. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

A representative for the HGTV star confirmed that she has no plans to move to Tennessee full time and will use the property as a vacation home, a dream come true for her as she'll be able to give her kids more space to run around and play, just like she remembers doing as a child, she said.

"Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm," she shared of her reasons for purchasing the property. "I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Haack also moved into a new home in California recently, after selling the Newport Beach home she once shared with Anstead and their blended family back in June.

The designer listed the 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home for $6 million with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in April, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. It ended up selling for $5.35 million.

In mid July, Haack shared a photo of her family saying goodbye to their former home, posting a shot of her and the kids, each with their hands full, as they stood in a kitchen filled with boxes. "Moving day mayhem," she wrote in the caption.

The same day, Haack also posted a photo of two Old Fashioned cocktails to her Instagram stories, writing "Break time Joshieeee" on the image, in reference to her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in early July that Haack is in a new relationship, as she and the Austin-based realtor made plans for her 38th birthday getaway.