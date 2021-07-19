Haack first listed the house for sale for $6 million and it sold for $5.35 million

Christina Haack and Kids Move Out of Home She Shared with Ex Ant Anstead: 'Moving Day Mayhem'

Christina Haack is saying goodbye to her family's former home.

The HGTV star, 38, packed up and moved out her Newport Beach, California, house over the weekend, after revealing last month that she closed the sale on the home she shared with ex-husband Ant Anstead, 42. Haack had listed the home for $6 million and it ended up selling for $5.35 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She took to Instagram on Saturday with a photo of herself and her three children — Taylor, 10, Brayden, 5, and Hudson, 22 months — each with their hands full, as they stood in a kitchen filled with boxes. "Moving day mayhem," Haack wrote in the caption.

Haack also posted a photo of two Old Fashioned cocktails to her Instagram stories, writing "Break time Joshieeee" on the image, in reference to her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier this month that Haack is in a new relationship, as she and the Austin-based realtor made plans for her 38th birthday getaway. "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The Christina on the Coast star later revealed that she and Hall have been dating for months. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," Haack continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Reveals She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom and Says It 'Reset My Brain'

Her relationship news came after Anstead began a new romance with Renée Zellweger, 52, whom he met while filming his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," a source told PEOPLE. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the insider added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

Anstead showed his support last month for Haack selling their former home, which they purchased together in 2018. "I'm really happy for her," he told PEOPLE. "I think it's the right decision. That home has memories."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Christina Haack, Joshua Hall | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram